Your Friday briefing

Vaccines become a tool of diplomacy

China, India and other countries use Covid-19 vaccines to gain favors or unfreeze relationships with their allies.

India, a vaccine-manufacturing powerhouse, distributes millions of doses to its neighbors. The aid is aimed at countering China, which has made the distribution of gunfire a plank of its foreign relations. And the United Arab Emirates, drawing on its oil wealth, is buying shots on behalf of its allies.

The strategy carries risks with us: India and China have huge populations that need vaccines. “Indians are dying,” said a member of a New Delhi think tank. “The Indians are still suffering from the disease.”

Recipients: One of India’s biggest donations has been to Nepal, which has increasingly come under the influence of China. Sri Lanka, caught in a standoff between Beijing and New Delhi, is receiving doses of both.