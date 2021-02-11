Your Friday briefing
Vaccines become a tool of diplomacy
China, India and other countries use Covid-19 vaccines to gain favors or unfreeze relationships with their allies.
India, a vaccine-manufacturing powerhouse, distributes millions of doses to its neighbors. The aid is aimed at countering China, which has made the distribution of gunfire a plank of its foreign relations. And the United Arab Emirates, drawing on its oil wealth, is buying shots on behalf of its allies.
The strategy carries risks with us: India and China have huge populations that need vaccines. “Indians are dying,” said a member of a New Delhi think tank. “The Indians are still suffering from the disease.”
Recipients: One of India’s biggest donations has been to Nepal, which has increasingly come under the influence of China. Sri Lanka, caught in a standoff between Beijing and New Delhi, is receiving doses of both.
Malaysia, one of the UAE’s biggest trading partners, declined an offer of 500,000 doses the UAE had bought from China. Malaysia instead bought vaccines from AstraZeneca, the US drug maker Pfizer, and some made by Chinese company Sinovac.
In other developments:
Trial focuses on Trump’s ‘lack of remorse’
On the third day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democrats prosecuting the case argued that his “lack of remorse” suggested he would fuel further violence if he were not prevented from resuming his duties. functions. The prosecution ends its case. Here is the last one.
Prosecutors opened the day by showing new video clips, court documents and media interviews in which rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 defended their actions citing Mr. Trump’s directives.
Statements: A member of a militia told an associate she was “awaiting instructions from President Trump” on how to proceed with the election results. “We’ve been invited here,” one of the rioters shouted, the clip echoing through the Senate chamber.
New info: On Wednesday, the senators showed unpublished images of the attack captured by the Capitol’s security cameras. Senators Mitt Romney, a Republican, and Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, can be seen in videos getting to safety after narrowly missing the crowd.
Then Mr. Trump’s defense attorneys will present their case. here is a step by step guide At the trial.
Analysis: If Mr. Trump is not convicted of inciting the attack on Capitol Hill, leaders want to ensure that it remains so politically radioactive that it cannot be the same force it once was – but rather a figure that mainstream Republicans and their donors keep at bay.
China bans BBC programs
China’s broadcasting regulator announced on Friday that the BBC will be banned from broadcasting its programs in China. He accused the British press service of biased and inaccurate reporting.
A week ago, the British broadcasting regulator banned the China Global Television Network, or CGTN, citing its control by the Chinese Communist Party.
The announcement by China’s National Radio and Television Administration did not specify which reports allegedly violated Chinese rules. But for days Chinese officials and state media complained about BBC reporting on Xinjiang, the western region of China where Muslim minorities have suffered draconian detentions and controls.
Details: The ban will affect a limited number of viewers who have access to the BBC via satellite services for international hotels and residential complexes mainly populated by foreigners.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
Biden’s biggest challenge abroad
When Joe Biden stepped down as vice president four years ago, anxiety about nuclear weapons was low, with the exception of North Korea. But after four years of Donald Trump, President Biden has returned to a world filled with nuclear dangers. Above is a monument in Moscow to the Soviet Union’s first mass-produced tactical nuclear bomb.
Russia, China and North Korea are all modernizing their nuclear arsenals, and Iran has resumed enrichment of uranium as part of its nuclear program. Experts warn that Mr Biden must make arms control a priority, or risk an arms race that threatens the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
Here is what else is happening
Biden-Xi call: In his first call with President Xi Jinping since his election, President Biden raised concerns about China’s aggressive policies abroad and human rights violations at home. Xinhua, the state news agency, said Xi gave no sign of giving way.
Chief of the Tokyo Olympic Games: Yoshiro Mori, former Japanese Prime Minister, should resign as head of the Olympic committee. He had complained that women made meetings last too long by talking too much.
Australian Open: Sofia Kenin, the defending champion, was eliminated from the tournament on Thursday as Kaia Kanepi of Estonia beat her 6-3, 6-2. Here is what to watch today.
Meghan and Harry: In a victory for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their feud with British tabloids, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday that The Mail on Sunday had invaded Meghan’s privacy by publishing a private letter she sent to her father.
Instantaneous: Above, a Bangkok market decorated for the Lunar New Year holidays on Thursday. Chinese people around the world celebrate the Year of the Ox in a more discreet way due to coronavirus restrictions.
What we listen to: The Radio Garden website. “This stunning website allows you to connect to radio stations from Toledo to Tbilisi via Tashkent,” said Michael Wines, national correspondent.
Now a break from the news
Make: Take a front row seat at virtual fashion shows: Here’s what to watch during digital fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Let us help you get ready for the weekend. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Twitter vs. India
David Kaye, Professor of Law and Former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, addressed our On Tech newsletter on Twitter’s decision to block accounts in India, at the request of the government. Twitter has complied with some of India’s orders, but has refused to delete the accounts of journalists, activists and others who the company says are exercising their right to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government .
Do you think Twitter is making the right call?
Yes. Twitter is basically saying it will not comply with orders it considers inconsistent with Indian law and which violate people’s human right to free speech.
Under the Modi government, India failed to act democratically on the right of people to denounce their government. I’m not sure why Twitter took this time to take a stand and not two or three years ago when the company took action against people posting on Kashmir after government pressure.
How should we feel that a few internet companies have the power to shape citizen engagement with their governments and set the limits of appropriate expression?
It’s a problem. These companies have massive and largely inexplicable power. The basic question is: who decides what is legitimate speech on these platforms? We have perpetual cycles of what looks like pant seat decisions in response to public pressure. And governments largely haven’t done the hard work to create smart regulation.
What does smart regulation look like?
The challenge for democratic governments is to improve the transparency of social media and put it within a regulatory framework – but not to impose content rules that are abused and that interfere with users’ free speech rights or the rights of companies to create the environment they want for users. It’s the lingering tension.
