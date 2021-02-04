Your Friday briefing
Vaccines could alleviate UK outbreak in weeks
With more than 15% of its population already vaccinated against the coronavirus, Great Britain may be able to give the first injection of a two-dose vaccine to its entire population at the end of June.
The country hopes to vaccinate its most vulnerable by February 15, including people over 70, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as health and social service workers. Together these groups have accounted for 88 percent of all Covid-19 deaths in the country, which last week totaled more than 100,000 since the start of the pandemic.
But problems with the deployment of the vaccine could arise. A vaccine war with the European Union may jeopardize supply, and Britain’s decision to issue more first doses while delaying doses the second time around could create a backlog of patients. If Britain’s current vaccination rate were to slow by 20 percent, then it would take until the end of July to vaccinate everyone.
Biden’s foreign policy priorities
In the first foreign policy speech of his term, President Biden presented a comprehensive vision of restored world leadership.
Speaking at the State Department, he announced a end US support for Saudi Arabia-led military intervention in the civil war in Yemen, as well as his intention to confront China and Russia.
He also pledged to work with his allies on issues such as the pandemic and climate change, and he announced a freeze on former President Donald Trump troop withdrawal plan of Germany.
Official remarks: Speaking to diplomats at the Harry S. Truman building in Washington, Biden said he intended “to send a clear message to the world: America is back.” He added: “We will rebuild our alliances. We are going to re-engage the world. “
American economy: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with financial market regulators to discuss volatility created by retail traders which led to the remarkable rise of GameStop and other “meme stocks” (or “Stonks”) – some of which are now taking sheer drops.
‘I am not afraid’
With Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny sentenced to two years in prison, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was reluctantly thrown in the public eye, gaining admirers but making her a target of Kremlin propaganda.
When Mr Navalny was poisoned last August with a military nerve agent, she issued a series of public demands, ultimately pulling him out of the clutches of Russian officials so that he could be transported into a medically induced coma to Germany to be there. cared for.
She has continued to speak out since her arrest last month after returning to Moscow. “I am not afraid, and I urge you all not to be afraid either,” she told a crowd of her supporters.
And after: Mr Navalny’s conviction flared up on Tuesday major street demonstrations nationally, strengthening her position as a major opponent of President Vladimir V. Putin and raising hopes that Ms. Navalnaya would take on a bigger role.
Shadow militias recruit Afghans to their doom
A network of power brokers and warlords, funded by the Afghan government and the national police, encourage disadvantaged people to join militias, sometimes under false pretenses. New recruits are ordered to keep key territory around highways in the north of the country.
Our reporters spoke with former militia members and local recruiting officials – a sign that Afghan security forces have been hollowed out as Taliban attacks continue.
Chinese media: UK broadcasting regulator has withdrawn the license of China Global Television Network, an international news channel owned by a Chinese state broadcaster, in part because of its affiliation with the ruling Communist Party in China.
Myanmar: The new country the military government blocked access to Facebook, this is how most people access it on the Internet, amid growing resistance to the coup and calls for civil disobedience.
Dominic Ongwen: The former Ugandan rebel, who was kidnapped as a child by the infamous Lord’s Resistance Army and became a militia commander, was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Instantaneous: Above, Dr Sheetal Khedkar Rao, who decided last year that she could not continue practicing medicine. Medical workers in the United States feel burnt and traumatized by what they endured during the pandemic. “After a while, the emotional burden and hurt feelings become too much to bear,” she says.
Climate crisis: As the prevalence of anxiety about climate change has increased, the same goes for the number of people working to mitigate it.
Mouse Apocalypse: Just as small mammals outlived dinosaurs, a surprisingly cute mouse species beat the odds when the Pinatubo volcano erupted in the Philippines in 1991. “We consider it to be a disturbance specialist,” said one researcher – meaning a creature who reveled in environments in ruins.
Lily: In “The Ratline”, lawyer and writer Philippe Sands follows a senior Nazi official who has never been caught. Our review calls the story “fascinating and important”.
What happened in Myanmar
Hannah Beech, our office manager for South East Asia, spoke with “The Daily Podcast » on the rise and fall of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar. “What this coup has proven,” said Hannah, “is that it is Aung San Suu Kyi and her relationship with the military that is at the heart of everything that has happened in the country. . “
Where does Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s relationship with the military begin?
His father was an independence hero, fighting against the British. He was assassinated at the age of 2. And in 1962, the army unleashed its first coup. During this time, Aung San Suu Kyi spent most of her years abroad. In 1988, she returned to Myanmar and delivered a speech to thousands of people protesting against the military regime. She gave an incredible speech. And at that point, I think she really claimed her political birthright.
Why was Aung San Suu Kyi released from house arrest in 2010?
I think the junta had spent years, decades in fact, creating a roadmap for what they called a “flourishing democracy for discipline,” which is sort of an oxymoronic political system. It was basically a hybrid civil-military system in which there was this kind of facade of democracy. But at the same time, the military could control the country’s main levers of power.
How do you explain his defense and in some cases his support for the genocidal campaign of the army against the Rohingyas?
There is a feeling in Myanmar that the Rohingya are ultimately foreign intruders into the country and that in a predominantly Buddhist country some people do not belong. And I think Aung San Suu Kyi, as obnoxious as it may sound, shares these beliefs.
How do you get to the point where Aung San Suu Kyi is somehow betrayed and removed from power by the military?
I think basically it stems from his frayed then really icy relationship with the guy who is the real ruler of Myanmar, and that’s Chief General Min Aung Hlaing. When she refused to cultivate a relationship with him, she left him in the cold for a bit.
