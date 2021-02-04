Your Friday briefing

Vaccines could alleviate UK outbreak in weeks

With more than 15% of its population already vaccinated against the coronavirus, Great Britain may be able to give the first injection of a two-dose vaccine to its entire population at the end of June.

The country hopes to vaccinate its most vulnerable by February 15, including people over 70, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as health and social service workers. Together these groups have accounted for 88 percent of all Covid-19 deaths in the country, which last week totaled more than 100,000 since the start of the pandemic.

But problems with the deployment of the vaccine could arise. A vaccine war with the European Union may jeopardize supply, and Britain’s decision to issue more first doses while delaying doses the second time around could create a backlog of patients. If Britain’s current vaccination rate were to slow by 20 percent, then it would take until the end of July to vaccinate everyone.

