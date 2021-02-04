Your Friday briefing
The next vaccine debate: who gets which vaccines?
Countries around the world have cleared a growing menu of coronavirus vaccines, but the question now facing health officials is who should receive which injections.
The issue is most pressing in the European Union, after regulators cleared the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine – the third vaccine now available. Officials in eight countries, including Germany, Italy and France, plan to limit the vaccine to younger people, citing insufficient data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the elderly. The doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be reserved for the elderly.
Some scientists say targeting the vaccine to those in whom it is known to be effective was an urgent stopgap, especially as variants gain traction. Others have said it will only delay injections for people who need protection the most.
The context: When British scientists scheduled large-scale clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year, they chose not to vaccinate older participants until they knew the vaccine was safe in younger ones, a decision that led to a decrease in the number of elderly people vaccinated. Britain, India and others have allowed it for all adults anyway, but European officials have been more careful.
Do you have climate anxiety? You’re not alone
The prevalence of climate anxiety, or of being very concerned about the effects of climate change, has increased. But the same goes for the number of people working to mitigate it.
Eco-distress can manifest itself in many ways, such as anxiety about what the future holds or extreme guilt over purchases and individual behaviors, said Dr Lise Van Susteren, co-founder of the Alliance. of climatic psychiatry. Workshops, volunteer opportunities and counseling specific to this anxiety have emerged in the United States.
For many Americans, climate distress counseling is relatively accessible. In some communities, however, especially the less wealthy, this can seem like a rare privilege.
Where to start: Social support networks and group climate actions can help. “If people aren’t ready or are running away from their grief, it will continue to haunt them,” said Sherrie Bedonie, co-founder of the Native American Counseling and Healing Collective.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
The poor of Afghanistan tricked into defending the outposts
A network of power brokers and warlords, funded by the Afghan government and the national police, encourage disadvantaged people to join militias, sometimes under false pretenses. New recruits are ordered to keep key territory around highways in the north of the country.
Our reporters spoke with former militia members and local recruiting officials – a sign that Afghan security forces have been hollowed out as Taliban attacks continue.
Here is what else is happening
Great Britain-China Media: UK broadcasting regulator has withdrawn the license of China Global Television Network, an international news channel owned by a Chinese public broadcaster, in part because of its affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party.
Myanmar: The country the military government blocked access to Facebook, this is how most people access the internet, amid growing resistance to the coup and calls for civil disobedience.
Mining disaster in Brazil: Mining giant Vale has signed a deal to pay $ 7 billion in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, two years after one of its dams collapsed, 270 people have been killed, also causing enormous environmental damage. Eleven people are still missing.
Apologies to Japan: Yoshiro Mori, President of the Organizing Committee for the Tokyo Olympic Games, apologized but said he wouldn’t resign for suggesting that women’s speaking time in meetings be limited “otherwise we can never finish”.
Instantaneous: Above, Dr Sheetal Khedkar Rao, who decided last year that she could not continue practicing medicine. A year after the start of the pandemic, medical workers in the United States are feeling not only exhausted, but also traumatized by what they endured. “After a while, the emotional burden and hurt feelings become too much to bear,” said Dr Rao.
What we listen to: This episode of the Atlantic Experiment podcast. He dives into a place in Yellowstone National Park where one could potentially get away with murder because of a particular problem with the US Constitution. It’s fun to listen to and smart.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Delicately crunchy and luminous tasting, it’s easy marinated bean sprouts salad is a favorite of southern Vietnam.
Watch: Viggo Mortensen writes, directs and stars in “Fall,A drama about a son struggling with his father’s mental decline.
Make: Try these five yoga poses to reap the benefits of a combination of physical and mental exercise.
Prepare to enjoy the weekend. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
What happened in Myanmar
Hannah Beech, our office manager for South East Asia, spoke with “The Daily Podcast » on the rise and fall of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar. “What this coup has proven,” said Hannah, “is that it is Aung San Suu Kyi and her relationship with the military that is at the heart of everything that has happened in the country. . “
Where does Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s relationship with the military begin?
His father was an independence hero, fighting against the British. He was assassinated at the age of 2. And in 1962, the army unleashed its first coup. During this time, Aung San Suu Kyi spent most of her years abroad. In 1988, she returned to Myanmar and delivered a speech to thousands of people protesting against the military regime. She gave an incredible speech. And at that point, I think she really claimed her political birthright.
Why was Aung San Suu Kyi released from house arrest in 2010?
I think the junta had spent years, decades in fact, creating a roadmap for what they called a “flourishing democracy for discipline,” which is sort of an oxymoronic political system. It was basically a hybrid civil-military system in which there was this kind of facade of democracy. But at the same time, the military could control the country’s main levers of power.
How do you explain his defense and in some cases his support for the genocidal campaign of the army against the Rohingyas?
There is a feeling in Myanmar that the Rohingya are ultimately foreign intruders into the country and that in a predominantly Buddhist nation, some people do not belong. And I think Aung San Suu Kyi, as obnoxious as it may sound, shares these beliefs.
How to get to the point where Aung San Suu Kyi is somehow betrayed and removed from power by the military?
I think basically it stems from his frayed then really icy relationship with the guy who is the real ruler of Myanmar, and that’s Chief General Min Aung Hlaing. When she refused to cultivate a relationship with him, she left him in the cold for a bit.
