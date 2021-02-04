Your Friday briefing

The next vaccine debate: who gets which vaccines?

Countries around the world have cleared a growing menu of coronavirus vaccines, but the question now facing health officials is who should receive which injections.

The issue is most pressing in the European Union, after regulators cleared the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine – the third vaccine now available. Officials in eight countries, including Germany, Italy and France, plan to limit the vaccine to younger people, citing insufficient data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the elderly. The doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be reserved for the elderly.

Some scientists say targeting the vaccine to those in whom it is known to be effective was an urgent stopgap, especially as variants gain traction. Others have said it will only delay injections for people who need protection the most.

The context: When British scientists scheduled large-scale clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year, they chose not to vaccinate older participants until they knew the vaccine was safe in younger ones, a decision that led to a decrease in the number of elderly people vaccinated. Britain, India and others have allowed it for all adults anyway, but European officials have been more careful.