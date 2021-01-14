Your Friday briefing

Watch: Swiss drama “My little sister», About a brother or sister’s diagnosis of terminal cancer. Our review describes it as “small in scale and big in heart.”

Sing: A slum. In the past two weeks, a TikTok video of a Scottish postman singing a whaling ballad has been shown in duet thousands of times by professional musicians, lovers of the sea and a Kermit the Frog puppet, among others.

“The Great Gatsby”, released from copyright links

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby” is now in the public domain, which means writers can extract characters and plot for their own purposes without having to ask for permission or pay a fee.

Already the book has been adapted as a graphic novel, while independently published variations on the novel include “The Gay Gatsby,” by BA Baker, and the zombie theme “The Great Gatsby Undead,” by Kristen Briggs. (From promotional copy of Briggs’ book: “Gatsby doesn’t seem to eat anything and has an aversion to money, garlic, and the sun, but good friends are hard to find.”)

The most ambitious early entry could be “Pseudo,” a novel by Michael Farris Smith that centers on the life of Nick Carraway, the Fitzgerald narrator, before arriving on Long Island and getting caught in Gatsby’s orbit.

All of this follows on from several films, stage adaptations, and other narratives. Gatsby inspired a song by Taylor Swift – “Happiness,” on his last record, weaves together lines and images from the novel. And even the most minor characters had spinoff – Pammie, 3 years old in Fitzgerald’s book, has her own story told in “Daisy Buchanan’s daughter” by Tom Carson.