Your Friday briefing
A third day of counting in the American elections
Two days after the polls closed in the US elections, new vote counts give Joe Biden new impetus.
The Democratic candidate extended his lead by Nevada and Arizona, two states where accounts are unlikely to end until at least Friday, as President Trump’s lead narrows Georgia and Pennsylvania. “Democracy is sometimes disorderly”, Mr Biden said in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. “It also sometimes takes a little patience.”
President Trump broke a two-day silence to make a brief statement filled with outright lies and slander about the electoral process as workers in a handful of states continued to total the votes in the presidential race. “If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” Mr. Trump said, offering no evidence for that claim.
Here is the state of play of the candidates with 270 votes in the electoral college.
Legal affairs: The Trump campaign won a minor victory in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, allowing campaign election observers better access to the vote counters, while lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia were dismissed.
On the ground: Americans took to the streets on mostly peaceful marches Across the country. Mr. Trump’s supporters rallied outside the counting booths to demand that officials “stop the count” of ballots. But the process continued.
Meanwhile in Russia: The prolonged aftermath of U.S. election day has become the center of a full-fledged domestic political struggle, feed a debate on whether Russia’s narrowly scripted political landscape has any unique advantages over American democracy.
In England, a lockdown with loopholes
England’s second lockout, which began on Thursday, in some ways barely looks like a lock. Many stores remained open, as did face-to-face classes at schools and universities.
With little political consensus around the lockdown measures, England’s new rules are flawed. Companies have openly flouted the relatively lenient restrictions in place. And many scientists doubt that four weeks of uneven restrictions will be enough to eradicate the virus, or that the government will have done enough by then to rearrange its mismatch. contact tracing system.
the British economy is also troubled. On Thursday, the government and the central bank announced an extension of the emergency stimulus measures they introduced in the spring, while the Bank of England downgraded its forecast for economic growth, saying the recession in this year would be deeper and the recovery next year would be slower. than he had predicted before.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
For the second day in a row, the United States on Thursday registered more than 100,000 new cases of coronavirus as daily records have been broken across the country.
-
China stopped the entry of almost all travelers from Bangladesh, Belgium, Britain, India and the Philippines, except Chinese citizens, as part of the latest initiative to control the coronavirus.
-
Olivier Véran, French Minister of Health, warned that if the new rules were not scrupulously followed, intensive care units would be overwhelmed in mid-November.
-
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced a three week national lockdown from Saturday, after a surge in infections and amid fears of increasing pressure on Greek hospitals.
A climate challenge for the Norwegian oil and gas industry
A kind of contradiction: the Norwegian Constitution declares that all citizens have the right to a healthy environment. But the country’s economy is built around an oil and gas industry that accounts for more than half of national exports.
The Supreme Court of Norway must now face this apparent paradox head-on, As is hear a challenge by environmental groups seeking to strike down licenses for new oil exploration in the Arctic on constitutional grounds. Experts said it was not clear how the 15 judges in the case, which began on Wednesday, would rule.
It is one of the most high-profile cases in a series of climate change lawsuits brought by activists in Europe and beyond – a media described as “the case of the century”.
Quote: The trial “is our generation’s best way to ensure that a significant amount of carbon dioxide stays buried underground and never gets burned,” said Andreas Randoy, deputy director of Nature and Youth Norway, adding that ‘a victory would mean’ the beginning of the end of the oil age. “
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
How many more Earths are there?
Ten years ago, a group of astronomers set out to answer one of the oldest questions that taunted philosophers, scientists, priests, mystics and the rest of the human race: How far away planets exist that could house life as we know it?
A new analysis of data from NASA’s Kepler spacecraft has an answer, of sorts: there may be as many as 300 million potentially habitable exoplanets in the Milky Way alone. And that’s a low estimate. Our science journalist explains.
Here is what else is happening
Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during the struggle for Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, resigned to face charges of crimes against humanity before a special international tribunal in The Hague. Mr Thaci was indicted in June by the Netherlands Special Court on 10 counts of war crimes.
Recovery plan: Political uncertainty in the United States has rekindled the possibility that lawmakers could agree on a new economic bailout bill before Christmas. The S&P 500 jumped almost 2%, defying predictions that investors would be afraid of electoral uncertainty, even if 738,000 workers lodged new complaints last week for state unemployment benefits.
Do not smoke in North Korea: the the government expanded a national campaign to ban smoking in public places. But official media continue to show that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, smokes in the subway, in schools and in hospitals.
Instantaneous: Above, Tiffanie Davis, an American who moved to Paris in 2017, posts videos about expat life. Many travel influencers are making their way as stressed out locked-out people (especially Americans) scour Instagram for an escape.
Lives lived: Elsa Raven, a character actress perhaps best known for a small but crucial role in the successful 1985 time travel comedy “Back to the Future”, died at age 91 on Monday at her home in Los Angeles.
What we read: This Guardian’s article on funny memes from the US election. Take the time to laugh in a week full of anxiety.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This onion pie is simple and simple, rustic and refined at the same time.
Watch: “Koko-di Koko-daA disturbing Swedish horror film will make sure you never go back down to the woods again, writes our review.
Make: There is plenty of evidence that aerobic exercise can elevate your mood. Now a new study shows that weight training can help relieve anxiety.
You deserve a break. Our Home collection can help you with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
A pandemic during the US elections
As Americans awaited the outcome of a heartbreaking election, the number of new Coronavirus cases hit a record 107,000 on Wednesday, and the outbreak in the United States is expected to likely worsen in the coming weeks. Lisa Lerer, journalist who writes on politics, spoke with our colleagues from the Coronavirus briefing cover elections during a pandemic. Here is an exerpt.
What was your experience as a political journalist covering this election?
Lisa: The way we normally cover elections is virtually unrecognizable. An example is that voters did not want to talk to me. My favorite place to talk to constituents is the Costco parking lots because it takes a long time for people to load their cars with all of their lawyers or whatever, so you have time to talk to them. But this year, I was kicked out of two parking lots, and that has never happened to me before.
How will this election shape electoral contests in the future?
I think people want to keep postal voting and early voting. I also think there has been some innovation through technology. Maybe we’ll see more Zoom Fundraisers, especially for low dollar events because we’ve seen you can make a lot of money this way. .
Based on the conversations you have had, how has the pandemic changed the tenor of the election?
I think the isolation of the pandemic has contributed to a lot of rage on both sides. I really have the impression that people are more reluctant to give me their name because they fear that if it appears in the newspaper, someone will sue them for their political views.
Wishing you a peaceful weekend. Until next time.
– Natasha
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is about the state of the elections.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: behavioral oddity (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Need a shock of pure joy? Watch this 52-second colorized video of a snowball fight, captured in France in 1897.
• The New York Times reached seven million subscribers in the third quarter. For the first time, the publisher is generating more revenue from online readers than from print subscribers.
Source link