Your Friday briefing

A third day of counting in the American elections

Two days after the polls closed in the US elections, new vote counts give Joe Biden new impetus.

The Democratic candidate extended his lead by Nevada and Arizona, two states where accounts are unlikely to end until at least Friday, as President Trump’s lead narrows Georgia and Pennsylvania. “Democracy is sometimes disorderly”, Mr Biden said in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. “It also sometimes takes a little patience.”

President Trump broke a two-day silence to make a brief statement filled with outright lies and slander about the electoral process as workers in a handful of states continued to total the votes in the presidential race. “If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” Mr. Trump said, offering no evidence for that claim.

Here is the state of play of the candidates with 270 votes in the electoral college.

Legal affairs: The Trump campaign won a minor victory in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, allowing campaign election observers better access to the vote counters, while lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia were dismissed.