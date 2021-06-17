Temperatures in Arizona and Nevada topped 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) this week, and doctors warn people can get third degree burns from the sizzling asphalt as parts of the United States face severe drought and heat waves. Above, sunset over Phoenix.

“And as bad as it sounds today, it’s about as good as it’s going to become if we don’t get global warming under control,” said a climatologist.

Lives lived

Janet Malcolm, a longtime writer for The New Yorker who was known for her piercing judgments, has died at age 86.

ARTS AND IDEAS

‘What women Want’

After years of declining popularity, Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie giant known for its hypersexy image, is undergoing a major rebranding. Her scantily clad top model Angels is out for the benefit of the “VS Collective” seven women including football star Megan Rapinoe and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“We had to stop worrying about what men want and what women want,” said Martin Waters, brand general manager. The new Victoria’s Secret will have more women at its helm and more diversity in its models and will offer products such as nursing bras and sportswear.

Victoria’s Secret has long “embodied a certain widely accepted stereotype of femininity”, such as Sapna Maheshwari and Vanessa Friedman written in the Times. But this model is outdated. Over the past decade there has been a rise in “Anti-Victoria Secrets” like Rory Satran written in the Wall Street Journal, while women seek comfort and an inclusive size instead of – or as good as – sexy.

Now, how the brand, which previously sold push-up sports bras and not maternity lingerie, positions “sexiness” is set to expand. “I don’t have to wear the traditional sexy thing to be sexy, and I don’t think the traditional thing is sexy when it comes to my partner or the people I’ve dated,” Rapinoe said. “I think functionality is probably the sexiest thing we can accomplish in life. Sometimes just cool is sexy too.