Your Friday briefing

Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect early this morning, hours after the two sides agreed to end the fighting that claimed the lives of hundreds of people in more than 10 days. The truce, brokered by Egypt, began at 2 a.m. in Israel – midnight in Britain – as people on both sides watched nervously to see if it would hold. here are the latest updates and pictures.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Thursday evening that his security cabinet voted unanimously to accept the Egyptian proposal. Officials from Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, confirmed that it too agreed. Each party warned that their compliance may depend on the actions of the other.
President Biden pledged to mobilize international resources to rebuild Gaza, adding: “We will do so in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas, the Authority – in a way that does not allow Hamas to reconstitute his arsenal. “
The toll: The Israeli campaign has killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians and children, and severely damaged infrastructure, including plumbing systems, power grid, hospitals, schools and roads. Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza killed 12 people.
Diaspora: For some young American Jews, the Gaza conflict has fueled an identity crisis as they face the region’s longstanding conflicts in a very different context, with very different pressures, from those of previous generations.
BBC apologizes for interview with Diana
An investigation into the 1995 explosive interview between Princess Diana and BBC reporter Martin Bashir found that Mr. Bashir cheated on Diana’s brother to get the interview by creating fake bank statements to undermine a rival news organization.
“Without justification, the BBC has failed to meet the high standards of integrity and transparency that are its hallmark,” said John Dyson, a former Supreme Court justice, in the report, conducted at the request of the current management of the broadcaster. The BBC issued a contrite response and accepted the results.
In a statement, Mr Bashir apologized for the falsified statements, but insisted that they “had no bearing on Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate in the interview.” It’s a claim the report generally supports, noting that she was eager to do an interview and happy with the outcome.
The context: The BBC has come under pressure from the British Conservative government for its media coverage. The government has threatened to revise the compulsory license fee that finances most of its operations. The BBC also faces competition from a new news channel, GB News.
Coronavirus infections on the decline in Europe
Europe has seen a 60% drop in new coronavirus infections over the past month, the WHO said yesterday, even as a senior official warned “this progress is fragile” and urged vigilance.
Earlier this week, EU members agreed to reopen their borders to non-essential travelers from countries deemed to be at sufficiently low risk, as well as those that have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus with an approved vaccine.
The number of new cases reported each week across Europe rose from 1.7 million in mid-April to nearly 685,000 last week. Disturbing variants that seemed to be spreading within the bloc remains a concern, especially as people socialize more amid easing restrictions.
Quote: “We are moving in the right direction, but we must keep a watchful eye on a virus that has claimed the lives of nearly 1.2 million people in this region,” said Dr Hans Kluge, European director of the WHO . He added: “Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light.”
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
As with the market for tiger bones, ivory, pangolin scales and rhino horn, a thriving illegal global trade exists for plants – and in particular cacti and other succulents. “Almost every plant you can possibly think of is trafficked in one way or another,” said Eric Jumper, a special agent for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
This traffic can wreak havoc: more than 30% of the approximately 1,500 species of cacti in the world are Endangered.
Escape the storm
During the pandemic, many people seeking relief from lockdowns found her on the back of a mountain bike. With improved cycling technology, more trails, and growing interest as a high school sport, mountain biking has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity during the last decade.
Front-suspension mountain bike sales increased 150% last spring, according to a market research firm; in June, sales of more expensive models increased by 92%. The recovery looks likely to continue.
“I mean it when I say mountain biking saved my life,” said one new rider. “I haven’t ridden a bike since I was young, but there is something to do on the trails. I feel like I’m 13 again.
Electric pedal bikes, or electric bikes, are also gaining in popularity. And they are better exercise than you might expect: A recent study found that riders new to electric cycling could commute faster and with less effort on e-bikes than standard bikes, while still getting a meaningful workout. (They are also a lot of fun.)
Related: Whether you prefer roller skates, e-bikes, skateboards or something else, being on wheels can help. rediscover childish joy. And here’s how to do it adjust your bike after a few months of storage.
