Your Friday briefing

Israel and Hamas agree on ceasefire

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect early this morning, hours after the two sides agreed to end the fighting that claimed the lives of hundreds of people in more than 10 days. The truce, brokered by Egypt, began at 2 a.m. in Israel – midnight in Britain – as people on both sides watched nervously to see if it would hold. here are the latest updates and pictures.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Thursday evening that his security cabinet voted unanimously to accept the Egyptian proposal. Officials from Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, confirmed that it too agreed. Each party warned that their compliance may depend on the actions of the other.

President Biden pledged to mobilize international resources to rebuild Gaza, adding: “We will do so in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas, the Authority – in a way that does not allow Hamas to reconstitute his arsenal. “

The toll: The Israeli campaign has killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians and children, and severely damaged infrastructure, including plumbing systems, power grid, hospitals, schools and roads. Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza killed 12 people.