Young people must be included in disarmament and non-proliferation

His comments came in a video message to a special UN session. Conference on Disarmament, held in Geneva, to mark International Youth Day.

“As in all other multinational fields, inclusion is necessary to achieve the ultimate goals of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control and for the effectiveness and sustainability of the agreements we make and the work we do, ”she said.

“A huge force” for change

Ms. Nakamitsu added that in recent years, a “paradigm shift” has occurred regarding the important role of young people in peace and security.

“In his agenda for disarmament, the Secretary-General recognizes the enormous strength of young people in bringing about change in the world, the crucial role they play in successful campaigns and the new and innovative ways in which they interact, organize and are mobilizing to advance bold solutions for the future, ”she said.

These contributions have also been recognized by the United Nations General Assembly and security Council, both of which have adopted resolutions on youth participation in disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, as well as in peace and security.

Support disarmament champions

Ms. Nakamitsu said that the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (YOU WANT), which she leads, has also launched initiatives to engage, educate and empower young people.

“We do this to enable inclusion, create platforms and ensure collaboration. We are doing this to forge a community that will thrive with the ever-increasing participation of young people, ”she said.

A key program has been the Young United Nations disarmament champions, 10 advocates from around the world and from diverse backgrounds, helping to raise awareness and promote change for a more peaceful world.

Empowering the leaders of tomorrow

The dedicated session of the Conference on Disarmament represented “a tremendous step towards engaging and empowering the leaders of tomorrow,” Jayathma Wickramanayake, United Nations Youth Envoy, told participants.

“Even in the face of adversity with the ongoing global pandemic, young people have continued to meet the challenges of our time, as essential workers, innovators, leaders, advocates and partners.” she said in a video message.

At 1.8 billion people, the current generation of young people is the largest in history and about 90% live in developing countries.

“With such numbers,it is clear that sustainable development and peace can only be achieved if we involve and include young people in our discussions and decision-making,she said. “We have to facilitate the conditions that allow them to reach and unleash their full potential.”

Investment and trust

Ms. Wickramanayake encouraged countries to create platforms for young people to participate in shaping the common global future.

“I also encourage Member States to invest in youth-led initiatives, while continuing to build trust between institutions and young people,” she added.

Quoting UN chief António Guterres, the envoy noted that young people are continually finding new ways to organize and come up with bolder solutions.

“Innovation and imagination have paved and will continue to pave the way for strengthening our collective peace and security,” she said. “Therefore, it is essential that we also cultivate their creativity and unique potential. ”