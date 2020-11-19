Young people demand fair share from world leaders ahead of G20 summit

Ahead of a G20 that promises to tackle the impact of the pandemic on developing countries, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi calls on countries leading the global response to be fair in their treatment of communities most at risk, including the poorest and most marginalized children. Credit: Mahmuddun Rashed Manik / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 19 (IPS) – More than 100 young activists from around the world gathered virtually ahead of the Nov. 21 summit of some of the world’s richest nations. They called on leaders to restructure the global response to COVID-19 and ensure that aid reaches the world’s most marginalized people. Leaders of youth movements and student unions challenge the world’s richest nations to correct an ‘incredibly uneven’ global response to COVID-19, taking into account the plight of the world’s most vulnerable children and youth world.

Young leaders gathered for a global forum ahead of the 2020 G20 summit, which Saudi Arabia is virtually hosting from November 21-22.A fair share for our future‘, was organized by the 100 Million Campaign, an initiative of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, which empowers young people and tackles issues such as child labor, poverty, access to education and violence against children.

Satyarthi, a longtime advocate for children’s rights, has pleaded with world leaders to be especially mindful of the needs of children during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, he urged governments to hold big business accountable for child labor. Ahead of a G20 that promises to tackle the impact of the pandemic on developing countries, Satyarthi calls on nations leading the global response to be fair in their treatment of communities most at risk.

The wealthiest governments have focused heavily on rescuing businesses and economies as part of the global COVID aid. If it has to be done, it cannot be done at the expense of the world’s poorest and most marginalized children, Said Satyarthi. Ensure a fair share for the children allocating 20% ​​of global COVID aid to the 20% of the most marginalized children and their families, along with the immediate release of $ 1 trillion (just a fraction of the global response), can save more than 70 million lives. I call on the members of the G20 to prioritize the most marginalized children this year and to avoid losing an entire generation.

According to the official agenda, G20 leaders will focus on three main areas; empower people, protect the planet and shape new frontiers. Leandra Phiri, a young activist from Malawi, urged young people to hold leaders accountable for their promise of opportunities for all.

Provide solutions and prepare future generations not to face the things we are facing right now. We are faced with insecurities, imbalances and exclusions. On behalf of my youthful comrades, if they don’t let us dream – we won’t let them sleep, she says.

Ankit Tripathi, an Indian international student in Canada, discussed the adverse effects of COVID-19 on inherently vulnerable migrant populations. His comments follow a recent landmark joint global report by the International Organization for Migration and the World Food Program, which warned that COVID-19 and measures to contain its spread had disrupted patterns of human mobility, including consequences could be observed for years. come. Tripathi said leaders must ensure migrants’ access to health and social services.

Migrants are often the exception to many public services in countries. Live the same or more difficult daily lives than others, but access to public services is severely diminished. Some of the richest countries in the world are competing to increase the international student body in their countries for financial and social capital, but when it comes to providing support, we don’t even get lip service and even less real political support, he said.

Another area of ​​concern for young people is domestic violence exacerbated by the economic blow from COVID-19, including unemployment. Johannah Reyes of the Trinidad and Tobago Feminist Organization WOMEN made a passionate appeal to leaders to protect women and children from abuse. She reminded the summit that women and young people are suffering the biggest job losses from COVID-19 in the Americas and need help.

This disparity in unemployment means that there is a decrease in the capacity of women and young people to protect themselves from abuse and also decreases their capacity to participate in political processes and to organize themselves, she says. My organization WOMANTRA has so far documented 20 femicides for the year in Trinidad and Tobago. This heartbreaking list includes Trinidadian women, Venezuelan migrants, and a child born with a disability, Reyes said.

Young activists say the pandemic has seriously derailed the education of at-risk children. In many parts of the world, COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in a transition to online education, but millions of students without access to the required technology are lagging behind. Brazilian student union leader Rozana Barroso said that for many students in her country, as the digital divide widens, hunger increases.

Bolsonaro ignores the digital exclusion of young people who do not have access to the Internet, she says. It has now been 7 months that some students have been able to attend school. Democracy means having access to the Internet and fighting hunger. Many students also suffered from more hunger because some of them could only have their daily meals at school.

In Malawi, local activists are worried about the toll the disruption of COVID-19 in classroom education is taking on young girls, especially in rural areas. According to The United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations Population Fund, the reality of life in pre-COVID Malawi included high rates of child marriage, teenage pregnancy and maternal mortality. the National Union of Students of Malawi The numbers followed, and union president Japhet Nthala said they were increasing since the COVID lockdowns.

From the school closure that occurred on March 28 of this year until around June, we have witnessed rampant cases of teenage pregnancy and child marriage. In the eastern region of the country, we witnessed around 7,274 teenage pregnancies, which came into effect because students were inactive and schools were closed, Said Nthala.

Youth leaders say that from hunger and abuse to unemployment and lack of access to health services, the problems facing the world’s most marginalized continue to be exacerbated by COVID-19. They demand that world leaders provide an equal, moral and just internationalist response to COVID19, that national governments respect the basic human rights of their citizens, and that they grant special protection to the most vulnerable children and youth during the pandemic.

They say G20 leaders have taken the reins of the COVID response and must now also take charge of meeting the needs of the world’s most vulnerable people.