Young people call for action for nature, following first-ever IUCN World Youth Summit

United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake told IPS that the Summit achieved an important goal of bringing institutions and political conversations closer to young people. Clockwise from top left: Jayathma Wickramanayake, Swetha Stotra Bhashyam, Emmanuel Sindikubwabo, Diana Garlytska. Courtesy of: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Under three general themes of diversity, accessibility and intersectionality, they call on countries and businesses to invest the necessary resources to address environmental racism and climate injustice, create green jobs, engage communities in the protection of biodiversity, protect the ocean, achieve gender equality. gender for climate change mitigation and empowering underrepresented voices in environmental policy making.

“Young people talk about these key demands that they have and most of the time they are criticized for always saying ‘I want this’, and they are told’ but you are not even sure what you can do. “Global South Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN) focal point Swetha Stotra Bhashyam told IPS.“ So we have linked our demands to our own actions through our ‘Your Promise, Our Future ”and show world leaders what we’re doing for the world, then ask them what they’re going to do for us and our future.

Bhashyam is one of the youth dedicated to climate action and conservation. A zoologist who has previously studied rare species in the field in India, she told IPS that while she hopes to one day return to wildlife studies and research, her skills in advocacy and youth rallying are needed. urgently. Thanks to its work with GYBN, the group of young people recognized under the Convention on Biological Diversity, she proudly declared that the network has really become “grassroots”, with 46 national sections. She said that the IUCN World Youth Summit, which took place April 5-16, has given youth networks like hers an unprecedented platform to reach tens of thousands of young people around the world.

“The Summit created spaces for young people to express their opinions. We in the biodiversity space have these spaces, but we cannot reach the number that IUCN can reach. IUCN has not only reached a larger subset of young people, but has also given us an open space to talk about critical issues, ”she said. “They even left us write a blog about it on their IUCN main page. It is called Carrefour IUCN. They tried to make the voice of young people really dominant during these two weeks. “

United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake told IPS that the Summit achieved an important goal of bringing institutions and political conversations closer to young people. During his tenure, Wickramanayake advocated for a common set of principles for youth engagement within the United Nations system, based on rights, security and adequate funding. She said it is important for institutions to open their doors to meaningful engagement with young people.

“I remember in grade 8 or 9 in one of our biology classes we were taught about endangered animal species. We heard about this organization called IUCN, which works on biodiversity. In my head, it was a big organization that was beyond my reach as a youngster.

“But having the opportunity to attend the IUCN Summit, even virtually, to dialogue with its leaders and to dialogue with other young people, really gave me and maybe gave other young people a feeling. of belonging and a feeling of bringing us closer to institutions that try to achieve the same goals as we as youth advocates.

The youth envoy said the summit was timely for young people, allowing them to meet virtually after a particularly difficult year and during a pandemic that has cost them jobs, education opportunities and created angst.

“The young activists felt that the momentum we had created after years of campaigning, protesting and school strikes would be diluted because of this uncertainty and the postponement of the major negotiations. In order to keep the momentum high and keep the pressure on institutions and governments, summits like this are extremely important, ”said Wickramanayake.

World Youth Summit speakers in live sessions and intergenerational dialogues. Courtesy of: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Other results of the World Youth Summit calls included to:

advance food sovereignty for marginalized communities, which included recommendations to promote climate-smart farming techniques through direct access to finance for marginalized communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and extreme events,

motivate creative responses to the climate emergency, and

Designing a Sustainable Future Through Citizen Science, which included recommendations for developing accessible educational materials that promote the idea that everyone can participate in data collection and the creation of scientific knowledge.

The event was billed as not just a summit, but an experience. There were several sessions broadcast live over the two weeks including on youth engagement in conservation governance, a live slam event, yoga as well as a session on how to start and grow a sustainable lifestyle business . Various networking sessions were also organized.

Diana Garlytska from Lithuania represented Coalition WILD, as co-chair of the youth-led organization, which works to create sustainable youth leadership for the planet.

She told IPS the Summit was a “very powerful and immersive experience”.

“I am impressed by the knowledge of young people of different ages. Many spoke of recycling projects and entrepreneurship activities from their own experiences. Others shared ideas on how to use different art forms to communicate about climate emergencies. Either way, the conversation I remember most was about how to disclose environmental issues in theatrical performances. I take this with me as food for thought, ”Garlytska said.

For Emmanuel Sindikubwabo from the Rwandan organization for reforestation and environmental education for young people We Do GREEN, the Summit offered excellent networking opportunities.

“I truly believe that young people around the world are better connected thanks to the Summit. It’s scary because so many things are going wrong with the pandemic, but exciting because there has been this invitation to collaborate. There are already a lot of youth actions going on. We have to do better to present and support it, ”he told IPS.

Sindikubwabo said he was ready to implement what he learned at the Summit.

“The IUCN World Youth Summit has provided my team and myself at We Do GREEN with new perspectives and perspectives from the global youth community that will be useful in redefining our programming in Rwanda… as the world faces the triple crisis; climate, nature and poverty, we have made many new connections that will bring significant positive change to our communities and our nation in the near future.

The World Youth Summit took place less than six months before the IUCN World Conservation Congress, scheduled for Sept. 3-11. Its results will be presented to Congress.

Reflecting on the event that has just ended, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth Envoy hopes to see more of these events.

“I would like that to become the norm. This was the first IUCN Youth Summit, which is great and I hope it won’t be the last, just the start of a longer and more lasting conversation with young people on IUCN… its work, strategies, policies and negotiations, ”said Wickramanayake.