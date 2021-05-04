Young people are key to transforming global food systems

The online discussions, centered on topics such as agriculture, education and climate change, will serve as a direct contribution to a benchmark United Nations Food Systems Summit, to be held in September.

More than a plate

Transformation of food systems is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (ODD), UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said in a video message for the event.

She stressed that “food is much bigger than what’s on your plate,” highlighting key links with health, the environment and culture.

“It’s a complex challenge, but only together will we transform our food systems to be more equitable, inclusive and sustainable and achieve the SDGs by 2030,” she said.

Profit over goal

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, explained why food systems are changing so much on a planet where half of children do not have access to healthy food, amid a “worrying increase” in overweight and obesity.

“Too often, food systems put profit first. This puts the most nutritious foods often out of reach for many households, ”she said.

“Families are forced to turn to heavily commercialized and unhealthy alternatives. These can be cheaper and more available. But they also lead to poor nutritional outcomes, threatening children’s development and growth and, in the worst case, survival itself.

COVID-19 and growing hunger

The United Nations Food Systems Summit is organized around five “Courses of action” encourage initiatives on issues such as stimulating “nature-positive” food production and shifting to sustainable consumption patterns.

Janya Green, from the United States, is Youth Co-Chair on Action Track 1, which covers access to safe and nutritious food for all. She has been working in community vegetable gardens since the age of 12.

“As you all know, hunger in the world is a huge problem. The number of undernourished people continued to increase in 2019. Even before taking COVID-19[feminine en compte, on prévoyait une augmentation de la faim. Si nous n’inversons pas ces tendances actuelles, l’objectif Faim zéro de l’ODD ne sera pas atteint », a-t-elle averti.

Unsplash / Zoe Schaeffer A woman tends to plant on a small, sustainable farm in Pennsylvania, USA.

‘The future is youth’

The pandemic has exposed deep-rooted inequalities, including in food systems, observed the UN Under-Secretary-General. While young people are among those hit hard by the aftershocks, Ms. Mohammed said they have also shown resilience, turning challenges into opportunities.

Agnès Kalibata, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to the Food Systems Summit, stressed that it would be impossible to organize the event without engaging with young people.

Ms. Kalibata, who is originally from Rwanda, recalled that young people represent 77% of the total population in Africa and around 50% of the world population.

“It’s about the future,” she said. “The future is youth. The future of our world is our youth. “