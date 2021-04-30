Young Mexican workers desperately need jobs

Mexico City, Mexico – “17 years old, looking for a job, immediately.”

“22 year old looking for a cleaning job, please help me.”

“I’m looking for work,” writes an 18-year-old. “I have tattoos.”

These calls for help are among thousands posted over the past month to a Facebook group for young people looking for work in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Some of the pleadings are short and to the point. Others offer more details on the struggles facing young Mexicans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am a stylist but I lost my job because of the pandemic,” wrote a young mother of three. “I am looking for a job in whatever I can do, urgently, thank you.”

Andrea Olmos at her desk in her home in Mexico City, where she is completing university studies in administration [Ann Deslandes/Al Jazeera]

Although Mexico’s economy is expected to grow 5% this year, after falling 8.2% in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund, the recovery is not happening fast enough for the country’s struggling youth.

More than half of all job losses in Mexico in the 10 months ending December 2020 were suffered by young people under the age of 29, according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Mexico’s struggles reflect a larger regional problem.

One in six young people aged 18 to 29 in Latin America and the Caribbean have left work since the start of the pandemic, according to a recent study by Canadian charity Cuso.

Andrea Olmos, who lives in central Mexico City with her mother and grandfather, is one of them. The 22-year-old was fired from her administrative job at an insurance company in March last year when the pandemic began to hit the Americas.

“Young people were the first to lose their jobs,” she told Al Jazeera.

Olmos said she was at a disadvantage compared to older workers on the payroll because she was a contract worker and not a full-time employee. But she still considers herself lucky, having continued her education online and landed a scholarship to participate in a youth mentorship program that she hopes will help her find stable employment in the future.

“I have classmates who have had to drop out of school for reasons related to the pandemic, and friends who have searched from top to bottom and found nothing,” she says. “There is hardly any opportunity.”

According to the Youth Alliance for Dignified Work, an advocacy group, some 44 million young people are currently at risk of being left out of education and employment.

Government greed

Unlike other Latin American governments, the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (also known as AMLO) has not put in place a major government-funded stimulus package to help businesses and households to overcome the pandemic and recover from its ravages.

Instead, the AMLO government provided only very limited assistance to workers and small businesses. While this has helped contain Mexico’s debt, the economic scars of the pandemic run deep and the recovery is slow.

Luis Mauricio Torres, operations and economic analysis coordinator at the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness (IMCO), a think tank, told Al Jazeera that while there has been an ongoing global recovery on the Mexican labor market, “young people are still struggling to return to work. “

When they find work, Torres says, they are much more likely to find themselves in less secure and lower-paying positions in Mexico’s large informal employment sector.

There is hardly any opportunity. Andrea Olmos

“It’s hard to get a formal job in Mexico,” Torres said. “And it’s going to be more difficult for young people right now because of the huge cost [of formal hiring] for companies. They will favor other populations, who have more experience or qualifications. “

This means that young people will continue to fall behind the generations that came before them.

Olmos says she sees this unfolding in real time, with more and more young people taking precarious jobs, such as delivering food.

“You need a college degree for a lot of jobs now that you didn’t have before,” she says.

Sergio, who asked Al Jazeera to remember his last name, took a job as a bicycle delivery man for an app-based meal delivery service after losing his job at a hospitality company in the first wave lockout last year.

“Many of us work in the hotel industry – catering, events, restaurants – now making deliveries for Uber Eats, Rappi and DiDi,” the 25-year-old told Al Jazeera.

Sergio, who lives with his parents and younger siblings in Mexico City, said he enjoys the job of delivering bikes and feels well treated by his employer. And he doesn’t care about job security. As an entrepreneur, the avid cyclist can set his own hours. He also says he earns a little more money than in his previous job, mainly thanks to tips.

But he admits there is a lot of uncertainty. When business slows down, he has fewer hours left to work and earn.

This insecurity, says Torres, makes young people “more vulnerable” to the diseases of the Mexican labor market, including informality, precariousness and exploitation.

Labor market reform would go some way to address this, says Torres, noting that the government has made progress on this front, including imposing limits on outsourcing, instituting minimum wage regulations and reforming funds. pension.

But he says more can be done to help the country’s young and unemployed.

“I think there is space at the state and federal level to design and implement programs specifically designed for young people, to help them – to connect unemployed young people to the productive sector, to develop capital. people and skills, ”he said.

Andrea Olmos agrees. “Believe in us,” she urges employers. “We have knowledge and experience”.