Yes, this physical education teacher really danced during the coup in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military coup took an absurd turn on Monday as a video posted on social media of a woman dancing in front of armored vehicles. The aerobics video appears to have been filmed on Monday morning as the coup was underway, capturing a surreal scene of a military takeover on the verge of a living electronic rhythm. The woman, named Khing Hnin Wai, dances for three minutes, seemingly oblivious to what is going on behind her. According to her Facebook profile, she is a physical education teacher employed by the country’s Ministry of Education.

Online people called the video “the first great art of the 21st century” And one “crazy atmosphere 2021. “ The video was so amazing that viewers started to wonder if it was dancing in front of a green screen. They pointed to the shadow behind the woman, part of which disappears in the video. But the video is unlikely to be fake. A search for location shows she was dancing on the stairs of a roundabout not far from the Myanmar Parliament, which is why the shadow seems cut. Street images published by Aric Toler, researcher at Bellingcat also confirm the location.

Later that day, the PE teacher herself posted more exercise videos filmed at the same location. She did not immediately respond to a request for an interview from BuzzFeed News.







