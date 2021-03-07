World
Yemen’s Houthis say they fired drones, missiles at Saudi oil installations, military sites – Times of India
LONDON: Yemenaligned with Iran Houthi movement fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at the facilities of an oil company Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura and on military targets in Saudi towns of DammamAsir and Jazan, the Houthi military spokesperson, said on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation of Aramco or Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said earlier Sunday that it had intercepted 12 Houthi drones without revealing locations in the country. Kingdom and two ballistic missiles fired at Jazan.
