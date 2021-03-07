World

Yemen’s Houthis say they fired drones, missiles at Saudi oil installations, military sites – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 10 Less than a minute

LONDON: Yemenaligned with Iran Houthi movement fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at the facilities of an oil company Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura and on military targets in Saudi towns of DammamAsir and Jazan, the Houthi military spokesperson, said on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation of Aramco or Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said earlier Sunday that it had intercepted 12 Houthi drones without revealing locations in the country. Kingdom and two ballistic missiles fired at Jazan.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 10 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

International Women’s Day, 2021 – Every girl has the right to an education

2 hours ago

These women challenge stereotypes in sumo wrestling

2 hours ago

Huge explosions rock Equatorial Guinea’s main city

2 hours ago

Bolivians vote in local and regional polls amid COVID-19 concerns

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button