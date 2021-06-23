Yemeni rebels claim they shot down US-made drones, US denies it

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they shot down two US-made drones this week over central Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting between Iranian-backed rebels and the forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

The US military said it was not aware of any drones lost in the Middle East and added that it did not operate any planes over Marib.

The Houthi media arm on Wednesday released a video purporting to show the two drones after they were shot down. Rebels identified the wreckage as showing ScanEagle drones.

One of the drones appeared to be less damaged than the other. Video at one point shows a sticker that correctly bears the commercial and government entity number, or CAGE, of Insitu, the Bingen, Wash., Company that builds the drone. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing Co.

Boeing said the wreckage of the drone shown did not belong to a ScanEagle, but declined to comment further.

Lt. Col. Karen Roxberry, spokesman for the US Army Central Command, said on Wednesday that there were “no CENTCOM assets shot down” in the area. “We are not flying over Marib,” she said.

The ScanEagle is an unmanned reconnaissance drone manufactured by Boeing that is launched by a catapult, costs more than $ 3 million and can fly for more than 20 hours, according to the US Air Force. Several US military services fly the plane, as do other countries.

The Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting on behalf of the Yemeni government-in-exile since 2015 is not immediately known to fly the drone, although there are many imitation systems like this.

Other drones operating in the region include the General Atomics MQ-1 Predator.

Since February, the Houthis sought to capture the energy-rich Marib to try to take full control of northern Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition, government forces and other allies held the region.

Yemen has been in the throes of civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital Sana’a and much of the north of the country. This forced the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee south and then to Saudi Arabia.

Despite a relentless air campaign and fighting on the ground, the war turned into a regional conflict that escalated into a stalemate, killing some 130,000 people and creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration withdrew its support for the coalition earlier this year, but said the United States would continue to offer support to Saudi Arabia as it defends itself against Houthi attacks.