Yemeni rebels admit tear gas behind fire during detention of migrants

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – Houthi rebels in Yemen broke their silence on Saturday over the cause of a fire that ravaged a migrant detention center earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.

The rebels admitted that the guards fired three tear gas canisters at a crowded hangar in the capital, Sana’a, trying to stop a protest by migrants.

A statement from the rebel-led interior minister said at least 11 men from the security forces were arrested over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried in court. .

The migrant community of Sana’a called for an international investigation into the tragedy, a demand supported by international rights groups.

Some 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, had been detained at the facility – more than 350 inside the hangar. The site was managed by the Passport and Naturalization Authority.

At least 45 people were killed on March 7, rebels said, including one who died on Friday of her injuries. More than 200 others were injured.

The migrants had protested and started a hunger strike against allegations of abuse and mistreatment in the detention center, according to survivors and local rights activists.

The rebels claimed on Saturday that the migrants were protesting to pressure the International Organization for Migration to transfer them.

Despite its six-year civil war, Yemen remains a transit point for tens of thousands of African migrants who are desperate to find jobs as housekeepers, maids and construction workers in Saudi Arabia.