Yemeni officials say Houthi attack destroyed aid warehouses

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – Yemeni officials said the country’s Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile and drones loaded with explosives at a Red Sea port on Saturday, destroying humanitarian aid warehouses.

The attack on the port city of Moka on the west coast of Yemen was most recently blamed on the Iranian-backed Houthis, who in recent weeks have stepped up their offensives against government areas, as well as cross-border attacks on Arabia. neighboring Arabia.

The rebels did not claim responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmark of the Houthis. A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemen has been in the throes of civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized control of the capital Sana’a and much of the north of the country, forcing President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government to flee south, then to Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, in an attempt to bring Hadi back to power, and gave support to his government backed by the international community. Despite a relentless air campaign and fighting on the ground, the war has largely deteriorated to a stalemate and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The internationally recognized Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Houthis fired a ballistic missile and five drones loaded with explosives at the port.

No human casualties were reported, but the ministry statement said the attack caused “enormous destruction” to the port’s infrastructure and burned down the warehouses of some aid agencies. He did not name which agencies have goods stored at the port.

Saturday’s attack on Moka port came after the new UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Friday that the poorest nation in the Arab world was “stuck in an indefinite state of war. . He warned that resuming peace negotiations would not be easy.

Earlier this year, the Houthis renewed their offensive on the central city of Marib, but failed to make substantial progress and suffered heavy losses. They have also launched numerous cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Last month, a bomb-laden drone crashed into an airport in southwest Saudi Arabia, injuring eight people and damaging a civilian plane, an attack the Kingdom blamed on the Houthis.

The attack on Saudi Arabia came just days after missiles and drones struck a key military base in southern Yemen, killing at least 30 Yemeni soldiers backed by Saudi Arabia.