Yemeni minister unharmed after explosion targeted his convoy

CAIRO (AP) – The internationally renowned government of Yemen says a cabinet minister survived an assassination attempt in the southern city of Aden on Thursday, escaping unharmed an explosion that targeted his convoy .

A government statement said Civil Service and Insurance Minister Abdel Nasser al-Waly had not been injured, calling the attack “culpable and terrorist”. It was not known if anyone was injured in the explosion.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Yemen’s new prime minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, has ordered an investigation.

Yemen has been in the throes of civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Shia rebels – known as the Houthis – invaded the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north. A Saudi-led coalition intervened months later and has been fighting rebels since 2015 in an attempt to restore the internationally recognized government to power. The conflict has killed around 130,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The current government was formed in December to end an internal rift with the separatists in the south, backed by the United Arab Emirates. The rift had threatened the UAE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia in the anti-Houthi coalition.

Saeed’s cabinet was formed following a power-sharing deal between Saudi President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Secessionist Southern Transition Council, a group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which has existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.

Al-Waly, the targeted minister reported Thursday, is a senior council member, who said in a statement that two roadside bombs went off as his convoy was passing through Aden. The statement does not provide further details.

Separately, the statement said 12 southern fighters loyal to the council were killed Thursday in an attack in southern Abyan province. He did not specify.

Saeed’s government has struggled to restore stability. Thursday’s attacks came two days after a protest escalated against dire economic conditions when some protesters walked through the front door of the presidential palace in Aden. Gunshots were heard as crowds gathered around the front door, but there was no news of any injuries.