Yemeni government says Houthis hit Red Sea aid port

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack on the port of al-Makha on the west coast of Yemen.

Yemeni officials said the country’s Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile and five drones loaded with explosives at a Red Sea port, destroying humanitarian aid warehouses.

The internationally recognized foreign government ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the attack targeted the port of al-Makha on the west coast of Yemen.

No human casualties were reported, but the ministry statement said the attack caused “enormous destruction” to the port’s infrastructure and burned down the warehouses of some aid agencies. He did not specify which agencies have goods stored at the port.

The southwest is vital for the import and delivery of humanitarian supplies. The port reportedly reopened its doors a month ago after reconstruction and renovation work.

The attack was the latest blamed on the Houthis, who in recent weeks have stepped up their offensives against government areas, as well as their cross-border attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia.

The rebels did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Yemen has been in the throes of civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the country, forcing the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. .

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, in an attempt to bring Hadi back to power, and gave support to his internationally backed government. Despite a relentless air campaign and fighting on the ground, the war has largely deteriorated into a stalemate and created what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Saturday’s attack on the port of al-Makha came after the new UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Friday that the poorest nation in the Arab world is “stuck in a indefinite war ”. He warned that resuming peace negotiations will not be easy.

Earlier this year, the Houthis renewed their offensive on the central city of Marib, but failed to make substantial progress and suffered heavy losses. They have also launched numerous cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Last month, a bomb-laden drone crashed into an airport in southwest Saudi Arabia, injuring eight people and damaging a civilian plane, an attack the kingdom blamed on the Houthis.

The attack on Saudi Arabia came just days after missiles and drones struck a key military base in southern Yemen, killing at least 30 Yemeni soldiers backed by Saudi Arabia.