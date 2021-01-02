Yemen PM says airport attack aimed at ‘wiping out’ cabinet

CAIRO (AP) – Yemen’s prime minister said on Saturday a missile attack on Aden airport aimed at “wiping out” the country’s new government upon arriving in the key southern city – a bold assault which he blamed on Iranian-backed rebels. .

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed spoke to The Associated Press in an interview conducted in his office at Mashiq Palace in Aden. It was the leader’s first interview with international media after surviving Wednesday’s attack that killed at least 25 people and injured 110 others.

“This is a major terrorist attack aimed at eliminating the government,” the prime minister said. “It was a message against peace and stability in Yemen.”

Saeed reiterated his government’s accusations that Yemen’s Houthi rebels were responsible for the missile attack on the airport and a drone assault on the palace, shortly after the transfer of the prime minister and his cabinet.

Yemen’s new government was formed in December to end a dangerous political split with UAE-backed separatists in the south. The internal divide has threatened the UAE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia which is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

He said the “techniques” used in the airport missile attack were hallmarks of the Houthi strategy.

The attack took place moments after a plane carrying Saeed and his Cabinet members landed at the airport. PA footage of the Aden airport scene showed members of the government delegation disembarking as the blast rocked the tarmac, with many ministers rushing inside the plane or stepping down. stairs, seeking shelter.

Saeed said three precision-guided missiles hit the facility, targeting his plane, the arrival hall and the airport’s VIP lounge.

“The guidance precision was excellent. The operation was huge, ”he said.

The prime minister said Yemeni investigators gathered the remnants of the missiles and experts from the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the United States would help determine the type and origin of the missiles.

Saeed and his newly formed cabinet were back in Yemen a week after being sworn in before Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, where the ailing leader resides.

The cabinet reshuffle was part of a power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed Hadi and the secessionist Southern Transition Council, an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until to unification in 1990.

Saeed, the prime minister, said his government would prioritize “security and stability” in government-controlled areas after months of infighting between Hadi’s government and the STC.

“Whatever the challenges in Aden, the government remains,” he said.

He also stressed that the “huge” economic challenges were at the center of his government’s attention.

The conflict in the poorest nation in the Arab world began when the Houthis captured the capital of Sana’a in 2014, forcing Hadi’s government to flee.

The following year, the Saudi-led coalition intervened against Iranian-backed rebels in what turned into a deadlocked war. Since then, more than 112,000 people – combatants and civilians – have been killed.