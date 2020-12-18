Yemen-in-exile reshuffles government to end rift

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – The besieged President of Yemen, in exile in Saudi Arabia, on Friday announced a cabinet reshuffle in a major step towards closing a dangerous rift between his internationally recognized government and southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates.

According to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s decree, outgoing Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed would retain his post while 24 ministerial posts would have almost equal representation of northerners and southerners, according to the national news agency SABA.

Naming a new government was part of a power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed Hadi and the separatist UAE-backed Southern Transition Council, a militia group seeking to restore independent southern Yemen. , which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.

The power-sharing deal, signed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last year, aimed to end months of infighting between what are nominal allies in Yemen’s civil war between a coalition backed by the Arabia, of which the United Arab Emirates is a part, against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The agreement also called for the appointment of a new governor and director of security for the port city of Aden, the seat of Hadi government since the Houthis took over the capital, Sana’a, six years ago. The following year, the Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore Hadi’s government to power, launched a military intervention.

The power-sharing deal also included the withdrawal of rival forces from Aden and the southern province of Abyan, Flashpoint. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said this was completed earlier this week.

The standoff between Hadi’s government and the separatists has frequently erupted into violent unrest, threatening to shatter the coalition fighting the Houthis.

The fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions of people with food and medical shortages. He killed more than 112,000 people, including combatants and civilians.