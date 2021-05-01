Yemen: heavy flooding due to seasonal rains kills 13

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – Floods have swept parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, killing at least 13 people, including two children, security officials said on Saturday.

Deaths were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeidah, where it started to rain at the end of last month, officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

Heavy rains also hit Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt provinces, where flooding damaged homes and vehicles, they said. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars.

Yemen’s National Meteorological Center has issued statements in recent days warning Yemenis to stay away from flood conduits in affected areas and take necessary precautions. The rainy season in Yemen runs from April to August.

Floods in Yemen last year left tens of people dead and forced tens of thousands from their homes.

The poorest country in the Arab world is divided between Houthi rebels in the north and an internationally recognized government in the south. The two sides have been at war since Iranian-backed rebels swept much of the north and captured the capital of Sana’a at the end of 2014. They forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government into exile. in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.