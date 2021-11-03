Yemen: four children killed or maimed a day, as war rages

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), more than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the conflict escalated in March 2015 between a pro-government coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels; the equivalent of four children a day.

These are just the incidents that the United Nations has been able to verify, so the actual figure is “likely much higher,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the Marib region alone, where conflict recently broke out, eleven children were killed or maimed last month.

Whenever conflict in Yemen breaks out and violence escalates, children pay the heaviest price. Families are torn apart by horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be the victims of this conflict. https://t.co/A6X48ihCzZ – Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) November 3, 2021

The heaviest price

Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore said that “whenever conflict in Yemen breaks out and violence escalates, children pay the heaviest price.”

“Families are torn apart by horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be the victims of this conflict ”, she added.

The agency also notes that attacks against civilians, including children, and against civilian objects, can violate international humanitarian law.

UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, prioritize the safety and well-being of children, and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and in densely populated areas.

More violence

This latest wave of violence further exacerbates the plight of children and families. According to the UN, the country’s humanitarian crisis continues to be the worst in the world.

An estimated 1.7 million children are internally displaced and over 2 million are out of school.

Almost 2.3 million boys and girls under five suffer from acute malnutrition and about 8.5 million children lack access to safe water, sanitation or hygiene.

To continue its vital work until mid-2022, UNICEF urgently needs $ 235 million.

The agency supported the treatment of severe acute malnutrition in 4,000 primary health care facilities and 130 therapeutic feeding centers; provided emergency cash transfers to 1.5 million households each quarter – benefiting about nine million – and provided clean water to more than five million.

Following the outbreak of the conflict in 2015, the UN has repeatedly reiterated that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis and called for a return to peaceful negotiations, through the Office of the United Nations. UN Special Envoy for the country.