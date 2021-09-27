Yemen: endless suffering of children after years of war and humanitarian crisis

Released on Monday, the report details how these young people were victims of the indiscriminate use of mortar and artillery fire, ground fighting, anti-personnel mines and other explosive remnants of war.

In total, more than 3,500 children suffered one or more serious violations; the main one was the denial of humanitarian access, the killings and mutilations, as well as the recruitment and use of children.

‘Scared for life’

By issuing the findings, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginie Gamba, said that “the atrocities and immense suffering” would likely leave a generation of Yemeni children “marked for life”.

“It is urgent that all parties actively work for a political solution to the conflict if they hope to save children from further damage,” she said. “Boys and girls are the future of Yemen. Parties to conflict must protect them from use and abuse and start treating children as the precious asset they are ”,

Verifying information for all serious violations recorded on the ground was difficult, the report notes, and the intensity of the conflict and hostilities also hampered the ability to document and verify violations. Rhe COVID-19[female[feminine the pandemic and related restrictions have further exacerbated these existing access problems.

111 children detained

The deprivation of liberty of some 111 children, detained for alleged association with opposing parties to the conflict, is also a major concern.

The Special Representative said that children should be seen first and foremost as victims, “and depriving them of their liberty should only be used as a last resort and for the shortest possible time, in accordance with international juvenile justice standards” , adds the report.

Ms. Gamba called on the international community to continue supporting the reintegration of released children, including through the Global Coalition for the Reintegration of Child Soldiers.

Attacks on education continued, with 37 recorded attacks on schools and the military use of 80 schools, further undermining boys ‘and girls’ right to education. More than two million children are currently out of school.

Hope in dialogue

The report describes the UN’s dialogue with parties to the conflict and the progress made by the government of Yemen in implementing its action plan to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children, signed. in 2014, and the roadmap adopted in 2018, which “resulted in a significant decrease in this violation. ”

The Special Representative echoed the UN Secretary-General’s call for a nationwide ceasefire by all parties to the conflict and to continue their engagement with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen with a view to resuming an inclusive political process to achieve a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

“Taking into account the rights and needs of children in the discussions will also be crucial for a lasting peace and for the future of the country,” said Ms. Gamba, adding that the Practical tips for mediators to protect children in situations of armed conflict published by his office, is an important and useful tool in the Yemen context.

“The terrible toll that the war in Yemen is inflicting on children must end. Peace is the only solution and the surviving children need our support to heal and rebuild their lives, ”she said.