Yemen: ‘climate of fear’ grows, all sides to blame, human rights experts say

In a new report commissioned by the Human Rights Council On how the war has been fought over the past 12 months, the panel condemned the same “flagrant” violations that characterized their previous findings.

These include the airstrikes of the international coalition led by Saudi Arabia which supports the Yemeni government and the “indiscriminate” bombings of civilians, “in particular by the Houthis but also by the government of Yemen and the Coalition”.

The country has been divided since 2015 between government forces backed by the military coalition and the Houthi rebel group – also officially known as the Ansar Allah movement – which holds most of the north, including the capital, Sana’a.

In the document titled: A Forsaken Nation: A Call to Humanity to End Yemen’s Suffering, the Panel of Eminent Experts also cited the Southern Transition Council as being responsible for specific violations, adding that its agreement to power sharing with the government of Yemen, based in the southern city of Aden, “remains largely dysfunctional.”

The fighting continues

The report stresses that all parties to the conflict are responsible for violations, many of which may amount to international crimes.

Examples include humanitarian restrictions and obstacles to access to food and health care; arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, gender-based violence, including sexual violence; torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment; denial of the right to a fair trial; violations of fundamental freedoms; persecutions and violations against journalists, human rights defenders, minorities, migrants and internally displaced persons; and violations of children’s rights.

“Climate of fear”

© UNICEF / Alessio Romenzi Children sit in front of a house damaged by an airstrike in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen. (to file)

The report also highlights how intense hostilities have been on the Ma’rib frontline over the past 12 months and in many other places.

The Group regretted that the coalition did not seem to take seriously its conclusions and recommendations on the conduct of its military operations.

These include the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attacks to protect civilians and civilian objects.

“The climate of fear, anarchy and impunity for all who live in Yemen has worsened further despite political agreements and high-level discussions between key players,” said Kamel Jendoubi, chairman of the Group of Yemen. eminent experts.

Life “unbearable for many”

The UN-appointed group of independent experts warned that daily life in Yemen is now “unbearable for many” because, in addition to the conflict, people have to deal with epidemics, COVID-19[feminine pandémie, des inondations, des restrictions à l’importation, une crise économique et énergétique et une aide humanitaire limitée.

« Au milieu de la situation intolérable actuelle, seule une véritable volonté politique de la part des parties au conflit et de leurs soutiens, mais aussi de la part de la communauté internationale, peut mettre fin aux souffrances du Yémen », a déclaré M. Jendoubi.

« Engagement envers la responsabilité »

© PAM / Hussam Al-Sharmani A woman walks in Ta’izz, a war-torn city in Yemen, divided by a front line.

The Panel of Eminent Experts called for a complete cessation of hostilities and an end to the supply of arms to Yemen by third parties.

“Given the horrific toll that the war continues to inflict on the Yemeni people, it is not obvious that third States continue to provide the parties to the conflict with the tools of war. The flow of arms must stop now ”, declared President Kamel Jendoubi.

The experts also stressed that the perpetrators must be held accountable for the violations committed. The report highlights steps that can be taken, including making the peace process more inclusive and encouraging a commitment to accountability in peace talks.

A space must be created for discussions on transitional justice, giving priority to consultations with victims; and put in place initiatives to strengthen the capacities of Yemeni civil society. “It is now clear that no peace, let alone lasting and inclusive, can be achieved without political will and a strong commitment to accountability,” Jendoubi added.

Make Yemen a priority

The report urged the Council to ensure that the human rights situation in Yemen remains on its agenda by renewing the mandate of the Panel beyond one year; and ensuring that the necessary human and financial resources are provided.

Experts reaffirmed that the security Council should integrate the human rights dimensions of the conflict in Yemen more fully into its agenda and ensure that there is no impunity for the most serious crimes.

This includes referring the situation in Yemen to the International Penal Court (ICC) and the expansion of the list of persons subject to Security Council sanctions. The Expert Group is composed of Kamel Jendoubi (Tunisia) – Chairman, Melissa Parke (Australia) and Ardi Imseis (Canada).