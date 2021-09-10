Yemen: as conflict drags on, “no quick wins” – UN Envoy

“Enabling the resumption of a peaceful, inclusive, orderly and Yemeni-led political transition process that responds to the legitimate demands and aspirations of the Yemeni people, as mandated by this Council, will not be easy. There are no quick wins ”, Special Envoy Hans Grundberg noted in his inaugural briefing.

“Vertiginous” situation

He painted a grim picture of six years of uninterrupted armed conflict in which thousands of civilians were killed, displaced and impoverished as gender-based violence increased dramatically.

“From relentless violence and fuel and electricity shortages to soaring food prices, every detail of daily life in Yemen is somehow tied to difficult political issues that demand comprehensive resolution,” he said. he declared.

State institutions have separated, he continued, hampering the economy and leaving citizens and businesses to “navigate dizzying and often contradictory administrative demands” and “economic warfare … wreaks devastating consequences on long term”.

“Yemenis across the country live with severe restrictions on their freedom of movement and the movement of essential goods due to ongoing fighting, checkpoints, road, port and airport restrictions. “

Southern voice

The epicenter of the military confrontation has shifted, with regular violent outbursts in the southern governorates, accompanied by a deterioration of the local economy and services, the senior official said.

“The impact of the conflict on the diversity of grievances and demands in the southern governorates cannot be ignored,” he added. “Peace in Yemen will not be sustainable in the long term if voices from the South do not help shape it responsibly”.

In addition, the conflict spreads across borders, threatening regional security and international waterways, including targeting civilians and infrastructure inside Saudi Arabia.

“The fighting must stop, the violence must stop,” he stressed. “A peaceful and stable Yemen is essential for the stability of the whole region”.

Looking forward

As the UN encourages an inclusive approach, Grundberg shared with the ambassadors his intentions to identify what worked and what did not in previous diplomatic efforts, and to listen to so many men and women. of Yemeni women as possible.

“The way forward must be guided by the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” he stressed.

We all have a shared responsibility in our different capacities to end the conflict in Yemen – A sent

While acknowledging that “we are clearly far” from a lasting peace that protects civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, the Special Envoy pledged to “spare no effort” to try to bring the actors together. across conflict lines, from all political perspectives, and all parts of the country, to find common ground and resolve differences peacefully.

“We all have a shared responsibility in our different capacities to end the conflict in Yemen,” he said.

On today’s agenda

Mr. Grundberg briefed the Council on his upcoming trips to Riyadh to meet with President Hadi and members of the internationally recognized government as well as leaders of Ansar Allah (Houthi), political actors from Yemen and regional leaders in Riyadh, Muscat. , Abu Dhabi. , Kuwait, Tehran and Cairo.

“My office and I are ready to spend as much time as possible in Yemen and with the Yemenis,” he said, adding that each month he would “reflect frankly and openly on these discussions” while briefing the ambassadors and by seeking their “tangible and coordinated relationships”. support ”to advance its mandate.

Target women

UN Deputy Chief Humanitarian Aid Ghada Eltahir Mudawi highlighted the neglected – if not completely ignored – rights of Yemeni women and girls.

“Across the country, gender-based violence is rampant. Early marriages and pregnancies, including child mothers, are rife. Women and girls are often the last to eat, see a doctor or go to school, ”she said.

And despite their “extraordinary resilience,” millions of people are pushed deeper into despair.

At the same time, civil society representative Entesar Al-Qadhi, executive director of the Marib Girls Foundation for Development, called on the new Special Envoy to ensure that the peace process includes the “full and equal participation” of various women across the country.