Yemen “a story of missed and then lost opportunities”, says outgoing Security Council envoy

Martin Griffiths, who was appointed in 2018, served as a mediator to end five years of fighting between government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.

Griffiths at #UNSC: “#Yemen is a story of missed and lost opportunities. I have learned over a lifetime of involvement in conflict that opportunities are often there, but the courage to seize them is scarce. Time and time again, when one side is ready to compromise, the other is not “ – @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) June 15, 2021

“As you know, for a year and a half, I have conducted diplomatic shuttle rounds with the parties,” he said. recalled.

“It is with deep regret, Mr. President, that I report today, for the time being, that the parties have not yet resolved their differences.”

Hopes of a trick of fate

Mr. Griffiths described Yemen as “a story of missed and then lost opportunities.”

He informed the ambassadors that Ansar Allah insisted on an autonomous agreement for the crucial ports of Hudaydah and the airport of Sana’a, as a precondition for negotiations on a nationwide ceasefire and the launch of the process. Politics.

The government, on the other hand, wants all these issues to be accepted and implemented as a whole, with particular emphasis on establishing the ceasefire.

“Now we have come up with different solutions to fill these positions,” he said. “Unfortunately, so far none of these suggestions have been accepted.”

“I really hope, I’m sure we all do, that the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman as well as others, but the Sultanate of Oman in particular, as a result of my own visits to Sanaa and Riyadh will bear fruit and soon we will hear another spell for Yemen. ”

A sense of security

He stressed that the ceasefire “would have undeniable humanitarian value” as it would open vital roads and create a sense of security for citizens.

“Let me also be clear, the continued closure of the Sana’a airport as well as the extended restrictions on fuel through the ports of Hudaydah, are not justifiable and must be dealt with urgently,” he said. he adds.

The UN envoy stressed the need for an inclusive political process in Yemen, and a settlement, to escape cycles of violence and conflict.

“A political settlement will have to reflect the interests of the various parties to the conflict. It must guarantee the interests and rights of those most affected by the conflict, and not just those who perpetuate and direct the conflict, ”he said.

Last month it was announced that Griffiths will take on the post of United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator. He began his presentation by noting that Yemen remains the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis and that ending the war is a choice.

“Yemeni men, women and children are suffering every day because those in power have missed the opportunities presented to them to make the necessary concessions to end the war,” he said.

“As a result, Yemenis are forced to live in violence, insecurity and fear, with limits on their freedom of movement and freedom of expression. And perhaps most tragically of all, we are witnessing the hopes and aspirations of a generation of young Yemenis for a peaceful future being dashed. ”

‘Give peace a chance’

On average, at least five civilians are killed or injured in Yemen every day, outgoing United Nations humanitarian coordinator Mark Lowcock told the Council.

May was the bloodiest month since the start of the year, with more than 60 people killed across the country.

Meanwhile, although aid agencies are now helping more than 10 million people each month, they still face too many obstacles, mainly in areas under Houthi control.

Mr. Lowcock recalled that shortly after taking office as UN “relief chief” in 2017, he called for five measures to help Yemen: end the war, better protection of civilians, better access for aid workers, more funding for aid operations, and more support for the economy.

“Almost four years later, these are still the things we ask for every month,” he said. mentionned.

“There is broad agreement on what to do, including in the security Council, and we must translate this agreement into action, ”he continued. “This means that everyone – especially the parties to the conflict – must act on the five points that we have been discussing here for years.”

He said there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire.

“The war did not solve anything. Try something different. Give peace a chance. “