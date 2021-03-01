XJTLU Expert: Lessons from China’s War on Poverty

The daily beast

President Biden’s Afghanistan negotiator has embarked on a diplomatic trip that will include the new administration’s first meeting with the Taliban, sources familiar with the Daily Beast confirmed. The State Department did not immediately comment on the agenda. that Zalmay Khalilzad presents to the Taliban, who belatedly resumed peace talks with the US client Afghan government last week. Khalilzad will first travel to Kabul for meetings with an Afghan government whose viability in a post-American Afghanistan is an open question. He will also visit other crucial regional capitals. and a comprehensive ceasefire, ”a State Department official said. Khalilzad, who was sent to Afghanistan for three different presidents, arrives in the region at a pivotal time. With two months left before the Doha deal, the deal Khalilzad brokered with the Taliban last year requires a complete withdrawal of US troops. There is huge international speculation about whether Biden will stick to a deal that pulls the United States out of a 20-year war that it won’t admit to losing. “I find leaving now more compelling than ever in the past,” said Carter Malkasian, who has advised the US military in Afghanistan for more than a decade. the Afghanistan agreement, reached by the Trump administration, currently under review. It represents the first critical foreign policy decision of his presidency. As the review reportedly nears its final stage, sources close to it or close to the administration have said nothing – only that it is not finished, that a course of action has not. been decided and they consider the process rigorous. escalation in Afghanistan while he was Barack Obama’s vice-president is under significant elite pressure to prevent a withdrawal scheduled for May 1. “Keeping US troops beyond May while supporting Doha is possible,” said Lisa Curtis. Curtis was the senior Afghan official in Trump’s National Security Council. She criticizes what she calls the “flawed peace deal” that Khalilzad negotiated at Trump’s request, because the obligations he imposes on the United States – the withdrawal – are more specific than for the Taliban, which is supposed to prevent Afghanistan from being a staging. field for international terrorism and start a dialogue with the Afghan government to resolve the country’s political future. Negotiators like Khalilzad should “stress [Doha’s] sections on a comprehensive ceasefire and a political roadmap, ”Curtis said. But delaying the withdrawal risks detonating the only diplomatic exit from Afghanistan. “If Biden tears up the deal, he will shoulder the consequences, and the consequences will not be good,” said Christopher Kolenda, a retired army colonel who in 2017 and 2018 conducted preparatory diplomacy with the Taliban in Doha. other Afghan observers agree on a fundamental fact, if not on its implications. The Taliban, who continued to attack Afghan forces after signing the US accord, have set themselves up for a massive offensive that the US, its allies and the Afghan government may not be able to repel. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the Taliban had moved closer to several of Afghanistan’s major cities and controlled vital roads leading to many of them. Whatever Doha envisioned for a path of reconciliation between the Taliban and Afghan government, that is not it. The Taliban, having functionally defeated the United States in war, now appear on the horizon of outright victory: “They are in position for a major offensive. This offensive will include massive attacks on the Americans if we miss the deadline, ”said Barnett Rubin, another longtime adviser on Afghanistan to the United States and the United Nations. “They might be willing to extend, but if we unilaterally say we’re not happy with you so we don’t leave, that’s what they will do. And the memory of the US government is to do that. Kolenda and other longtime Afghanistan observers argue that attempting to delay the withdrawal will have precisely the violent effect that Curtis and his side say will follow the withdrawal. The Taliban, they argue, would likely see that the United States cannot be trusted to keep its word – friction between Washington and Kabul in 2012 doomed a peace process that predated its inception – ending all hope of it. ‘a negotiated end to the war, to put it mildly. “If you are the Biden administration, would you prefer to leave as agreed in a safe and orderly manner while leaning into a peace process, or would you prefer the lens of Bagram’s howling C-17s in the aftermath of? a Taliban offensive like Saigon 1975? Said Kolenda. “I don’t hear the crowd of staying forever talking about the possibility of a humiliating exit.” Curtis admitted that the Taliban abandoning diplomacy and attacking US troops again “is a risk.” But, she said, “What is our goal and our objective? We do not want a haven for terrorists to reappear. It’s not just about covering us up for a safe outing. Malkasian, more than anyone, has spent many years trying to prevent the re-emergence of such a safe haven. He sees the risk of a subsequent terrorist attack launched from Afghan soil as “bearable” – something which is now grimly proven by COVID-19. “For many days in the winter, we lost more people a day than we lost on September 11,” he said. “This means leaving is a viable strategy.” While the scrutiny is tight, early indications from the Biden administration and its allies have not suggested an intention to stick with the planned withdrawal. On February 12, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Among the issues the review will consider are “whether the Taliban live up to their counterterrorism commitments, reduce violence, engage in constructive negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders. On February 19, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after meeting with NATO allies, said he was seeking “a responsible and lasting end to this war” rather than focusing on the deal. currently in place. Last week, Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Democratic Chairman of the Armed Services Committee and crucial White House ally, pleaded for a postponement of the withdrawal. A source described as familiar with the review told Vox that a full withdrawal is “off the table.” “I think the steps the president took in suggesting that we might not withdraw the rest of our troops on May 1 is absolutely correct,” former Bob Gates told the Washington Post on Friday. secretary of defense for Obama and George W. Bush. “We may be in a position where we have to tell ourselves that we will have a continued presence in Afghanistan for a period of time.” he acknowledges that this could backfire, but what he considers possible given the six-month delay between the February agreement and the start in September of crucial negotiations between the Taliban government and the Afghan government, which have unwound hesitantly. Rubin pointed out, such as additional releases of prisoners and the removal of sanctions imposed not only by Washington but by the United Nations. In addition, the administration can take advantage of the recently forceful regional diplomacy, especially from Russia, to speed up the peace process. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan pledged a “strong, regional diplomatic effort” in an appeal last month to his Afghan counterpart, but that has yet to come out publicly. we fully intend to leave Afghanistan, we have this agreement, we want it to be fully respected, and then we go back to a timetable for us to leave completely, ”urged Malkasian. “There is no peace in Afghanistan as long as we stay. We are a motor of violence. The Taliban are able to present us as an occupying power and that prompts them to fight us. This does not mean all Afghans, it is just enough to get a critical mass to fight. If we want a peace agreement, we must be prepared to leave Afghanistan. 