Xinjiang-related tweet: Twitter locks U.S. embassy account in China – Times of India
SHANGHAI: Twitter locked the account of the U.S. Embassy in China for a tweet that defended China’s policy in the Xinjiang region, which the US social media platform said violated the company’s policy against “dehumanization.”
The Chinese Embassy account @ChineseEmbinUS this month posted a tweet saying that Uyghur women were no longer “baby-making machines,” citing a study reported by the state newspaper China Daily.
The tweet was deleted by Twitter and replaced with a tag saying it was no longer available. Although Twitter masks tweets that violate its policies, it requires account owners to manually delete these posts. The Chinese embassy account has not posted any new tweets since January 9.
Twitter’s suspension of the Embassy’s account came a day after the Asset The administration, in its dying hours, accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, a finding endorsed by the new Biden administration.
The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter’s decision.
“We have taken action regarding the Tweet you referred to for violating our anti-dehumanization policy, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, disease serious, national origin, race, or ethnicity, ”a Twitter spokesperson said Thursday.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Twitter is blocked in China but is increasingly popular with Chinese diplomats and state media.
China has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuse in its Xinjiang region, where a United Nations panel said at least 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims had been held in camps.
Last year, a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz published by the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think tank accused China of using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims. belonging to minorities. China’s Foreign Ministry said the allegations were baseless and false.
Twitter’s move also follows the deletion of former US President Donald Trump’s account, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol this month. .
Twitter had locked Trump’s account, requesting the deletion of some tweets, before restoring it, then deleting it completely after the former president again violated the platform’s policies.
