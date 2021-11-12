World
Xi strengthens authority with landmark CPC resolution – Times of India
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese Communist Party on Thursday delivered Xi Jinping a breakthrough that will help secure his political future – by rewriting history. Senior party officials at a closed-door meeting in Beijing approved a resolution reassessing the party’s 100-year history and putting Xi in the official firmament of the party leaders who defined the era. The move, reported in an official meeting summary, elevated Xi to stature alongside Mao Zedong, the founder of the country’s communist regime, and Deng Xiaoping, the main architect of its economic takeoff.
Under Xi’s leadership, China has “made historic achievements and undergone historic transformation,” an official summary or statement of the meeting said, praising what the party described as successes in the economy, the foreign policy, the fight against pollution and the control of the Covid. Under Mao, Deng and now Xi, according to the statement, China has “achieved the tremendous transformation of rising up and becoming prosperous to become strong.”
This week’s meeting marked the start of a momentous year in Chinese politics. His announcements will play a big part in the leadership reshuffle at a Communist Party convention slated to be held in 2022, when Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, appears on track to secure a third. five-year term as party general. Secretary. There is no rival leader or heir apparent in sight. The decision to place Xi among the country’s historic giants will strengthen his argument that he is the only leader capable of leading China to superpower status in times of uncertainty. China has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic relatively well, but it faces economic risks from indebted companies and social pressures from local governments as its population ages and growing mistrust of the United States and other countries. westerners.
In a video recorded at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum on Thursday, Xi urged Asian countries to resist forming “small circles for geopolitical reasons,” a clear reference to the president’s efforts. Joe biden to consolidate alliances of democratically minded countries to counter China. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the antagonism and division of the Cold War era,” he said.
By claiming a third term as party leader, as he is expected to do next year, Xi would break the pattern of only staying in power for two terms. In 2018, Xi made a daring power play by removing a term limit on the presidency, clearing the way for him to rule China indefinitely. The move overturned widespread expectations that the party had set a 10-year cap on the tenure of ruling leaders. Glorifying Xi’s accomplishments could help Xi withstand any challenge. The decision will certainly become the subject of an intense propaganda campaign, as well as indoctrination sessions for party officials.
Under Xi’s leadership, China has “made historic achievements and undergone historic transformation,” an official summary or statement of the meeting said, praising what the party described as successes in the economy, the foreign policy, the fight against pollution and the control of the Covid. Under Mao, Deng and now Xi, according to the statement, China has “achieved the tremendous transformation of rising up and becoming prosperous to become strong.”
This week’s meeting marked the start of a momentous year in Chinese politics. His announcements will play a big part in the leadership reshuffle at a Communist Party convention slated to be held in 2022, when Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, appears on track to secure a third. five-year term as party general. Secretary. There is no rival leader or heir apparent in sight. The decision to place Xi among the country’s historic giants will strengthen his argument that he is the only leader capable of leading China to superpower status in times of uncertainty. China has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic relatively well, but it faces economic risks from indebted companies and social pressures from local governments as its population ages and growing mistrust of the United States and other countries. westerners.
In a video recorded at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum on Thursday, Xi urged Asian countries to resist forming “small circles for geopolitical reasons,” a clear reference to the president’s efforts. Joe biden to consolidate alliances of democratically minded countries to counter China. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the antagonism and division of the Cold War era,” he said.
By claiming a third term as party leader, as he is expected to do next year, Xi would break the pattern of only staying in power for two terms. In 2018, Xi made a daring power play by removing a term limit on the presidency, clearing the way for him to rule China indefinitely. The move overturned widespread expectations that the party had set a 10-year cap on the tenure of ruling leaders. Glorifying Xi’s accomplishments could help Xi withstand any challenge. The decision will certainly become the subject of an intense propaganda campaign, as well as indoctrination sessions for party officials.