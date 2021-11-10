Xi Jinping warns of Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned of a return to Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific, calling for greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.

Amid mounting tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise Beijing-Washington climate deal, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on common challenges.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” he said at a virtual trade conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.

The Chinese leader called for a joint effort to close the “vaccination gap”, making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries.

“We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he said at the summit hosted by New Zealand.

Xi said countries should step up cooperation in research, production, testing and mutual recognition of vaccines, “to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve stable economic recovery at an early date.”

China said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the United States at a summit in Glasgow on climate change, a key area in which the Biden administration sees the potential for cooperation.

Xi did not directly mention the US deal, but said that “we can all embark on a path of green and low-carbon sustainable development.”

– ‘Green development’ –

“Together, we can usher in a future of green development,” he said.

“China will remain committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contributing to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region.”

The global warming pact preceded the expected virtual talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, which are expected to be held as early as next week.

It also came at a time of growing tension in Asia-Pacific.

Beijing stepped up military activities near Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone in early October.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States would ensure that Taiwan can defend itself to prevent anyone “attempting to disrupt the status quo by force.”

China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which billions of dollars in maritime trade pass each year, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. .

Against this backdrop, the United States, Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new alliance – AUKUS – under which Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines using the technology. American.

Although the delivery is years away and China was not specifically named, the announcement angered China and separately sparked a furious feud with France which saw its previously negotiated contract for the sale of Australian conventional submarines torn apart.

