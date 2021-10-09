World
Xi jinping: Taiwan declares sovereign and independent country as Xi promises ‘reunification’ – Times of India
TAIPEI: After the Chinese President Xi Jinpinghas sworn to “reunify” with Taipei, Taiwan said on Saturday that the island was an independent country and not part of the People’s Republic of China, local media reported.
Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesman Xavier chang declared that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, and is not part of the People’s Republic of China. He added that the future of the country is in the hands of the Taiwanese, Taiwan News reported.
It comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier today vowed to continue “reunification” with Taiwan by peaceful means and asserted that the country strongly opposes any foreign interference in the matter.
“The Taiwan question is exclusively an internal Chinese affair, and any outside interference is unacceptable,” Xi Jinping said during his speech on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai revolution.
Reacting to Xi’s remarks, Chang said “what followed the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 was the establishment of a democratic republic, referring to the Republic of China, not an authoritarian dictatorship. The current situation in Hong Kong proves that China has abandoned its promise to preserve the freedom and democracy of the Autonomous Territory for 50 years, ”Taiwan News reported.
The spokesperson said that Beijing’s management of Hong Kong also proves that “one country, two systems” is not achievable.
“The prevailing public opinion in Taiwan is very clear,” Taiwan News said quoting Chang. He added that the Taiwanese reject “one country, two systems” and will defend their democratic and free way of life.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the two sides having been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has thwarted Chinese aggression by increasing its strategic ties with democracies, including the United States, which Beijing has repeatedly opposed. China has threatened that “Taiwan independence” means war.
On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with autonomous Taiwan and vowed to break any attempt at official independence for the island.
