Xi Jinping Says No More “Bullying” As China Celebrates Centenary

The Chinese president said that only the Communist Party can “save” China, and the people and the party cannot be separated.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told crowds in Beijing that the era of China being “intimidated” is over and anyone who tries to separate the party and the Chinese people is doomed as the celebrations to mark the 100 years of the Communist Party began in the Chinese capital.

Speaking from the balcony above Mao Zedong’s portrait in Tiananmen Square, Xi spoke for over an hour of the party’s successes since its founding in 1921 – how he liberated China from a feudal system. exploitative ”, created a“ vibrant socialist market economy ”and eradicated absolute poverty.

“Only socialism could save China,” said Xi, who was dressed in a dark gray Mao-style suit. “And only socialism with Chinese characteristics could develop China. “

The Chinese Communist Party defeated the nationalists in the country’s civil war in 1949, and Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China with the aim of lifting people out of crushing poverty. China is now the world’s second largest economy.

Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Beijing, said Xi’s underlying message was that the party had “kept its promises” and made “China even better.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) on the balcony above a large portrait of Mao Zedong [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

The celebrations came as Beijing was under pressure over trade – where tensions have grown with countries like the United States and Australia – and its policies in the far west region of Xinjiang, as well as with Hong Kong. and Tibet. There are also questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has emerged in the central city of Wuhan, and continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Leading an increasingly confident party and nation, Xi warned that any attempt to separate the party and the people was “doomed to failure.”

Data released on Wednesday showed the party’s membership increased by 2.43 million last year, the biggest increase since Xi became president in 2013.

While China “welcomes[d] friendly suggestions from around the world, ”Xi said, the country would not accept“ arrogant conferences ”.

The loudest applause and cheers came when Xi declared that the Chinese people “will no longer allow any foreign power to intimidate and oppress us,” and that anyone who tries to do so will be “severely beaten by perseverance. of the Chinese nation ”.

“No one should underestimate the will and power of the Chinese nation to fight against foreign power,” Xi added.

The centenary celebrations in Beijing began with a flypast as around 30 military planes formed a “100” in the sky above the jubilant crowds. There were also trumpets and horns blasting Communist songs, and 100-gun salutes were fired into the sky during extravagant national pride celebrations.

The entire nation rallied to observe the day – from the giant city of Shanghai where the CCP was founded and the party’s first congress was convened – to small towns in Xinjiang where Beijing has been accused of suppressing human rights. Uyghur ethnic minority.

Xi, who removed a two-term presidential limit and is considered the most powerful ruler in the country since Mao, was joined by other top leaders from the southern walls of the Forbidden City.

With the report by Shawn Yuan in Shanghai