Xi Jinping: Communist Party needs new “heroes” to achieve future goals – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Communist Party needed new heroes to bring it into its second century, as it celebrated more than two dozen officials who had contributed to its longevity.
“We must fight tirelessly and keep fighting,” Xi said. “In the course of building a modern socialist society, comprehensively, we must advance towards the second centenary goal and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”
The president, who has focused on eradicating corruption during his nearly decade in power, said officials “should aim to be clean people and do clean actions.” “We must devote ourselves wholeheartedly to public tasks and maintain the political nature of the party to be clean,” Xi said.
The speech is one of many events planned this week to mark the founding of the party in 1921 in Shanghai by a handful of revolutionaries. Xi, prime minister Li Keqiang and other high-ranking figures attended a performance titled “The Great Journey” on Monday night at the national stadium with about 20,000 people in attendance, Xinhua reported. The audience sang “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China” after the performance.
The anniversary will mark not only the confidence of the Communist Party after 100 years, but also the dominance of Xi, who has ruled it for nearly a decade. As China’s rise to power meets growing resistance from the United States and its allies, Xi remains firmly in control of domestic politics ahead of a party congress next year that is expected to give him a third term.
The 29 winners came from a variety of backgrounds, including teachers, welders, composers and actors. Several people from China’s disputed borders were also honored, from Tibet at South china sea to an official from the village of Uyghur minority ethnic group credited with taking a “clear stand against national separation”.
Xi will deliver an important speech at an event on Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense announced last week. Fighter jets and helicopters were seen flying in formations over Beijing spelling out “100” and “71” for July 1, the Global Times, a state newspaper, cited an aerospace publication.
