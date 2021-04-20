World
Xi Jinping challenges US global leadership, warns of decoupling – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese president Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration and warned against decoupling while calling on the United States and its allies to avoid “leading the others.”
“International affairs must be conducted through negotiations and discussions, and the future fate of the world must be decided by all countries,” Xi said Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without specifically naming United States. “One or a few countries should not impose their rules on the others, and the world should not be led by the unilateralism of a few countries.”
In a veiled critique of US efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains and halt exports of products such as advanced computer chips, Xi said “any effort to build barriers and decouple goes against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without profiting. ”
“What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said, adding that China would never enter an arms race. “Leading others or meddling in other people’s internal affairs will not support you.
Xi spoke via video to more than 2,000 officials and business executives attending the Boao conference in person in the southern island province of Hainan. World leaders and heads of International Monetary Fund and The United Nations attended the opening ceremony via video link, state media reported.
After canceling the forum last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, China reports that it is open for business with the resumption of the conference, billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the past, officials have used the event to announce major steps to open up the financial system, including the establishment and expansion of the Stock Connect program that links the mainland’s trade with Hong Kong.
China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with US companies in particular. Many U.S. executives participate in the forum, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc, Elon Musk of Tesla Inc, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group Inc and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates.
Climatic issues
A key focus has been placed on all of Beijing’s new climate targets, following pledges from the United States and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by the US climate envoy. John Kerry in Shanghai last week.
Xi did not provide new targets on his willingness to reduce China’s carbon emissions or tackle global climate change. His speech included multiple mentions of the words “green” or “sustainability”, but offered no new promises or suggestions for the path to carbon neutrality.
“We must follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change,” Xi said.
He promised that the Belt and Road Initiative projects would be sustainable and that “green should indeed become the background color of the strategy”.
Xi called for China’s foreign policy strategy to turn green since 2019 amid criticism from environmentalists. About two-thirds of the infrastructure initiative’s funding went to oil, coal and natural gas projects, according to Boston University’s Global Energy Finance database, which tracks data from two banks. public development.
Washington also criticized the Belt and Road plans, saying China’s loans locked poorer countries into “debt traps” while advancing its own strategic goals.
The american president Joe biden will host a virtual climate conference Thursday and Friday with world leaders. Xi will attend the event, Dow Jones reported.
Secretary of State Antony blink said the United States is lagging behind China in the race to seize the opportunities created by climate change. The issue will increasingly be at the center of US foreign policy, but Blinken has vowed that the Biden administration will not let other countries get away with bad practices such as human rights abuses because they are making progress in the fight against climate change.
The argument appears to be aimed at rebutting growing criticism, especially from Republicans, that Kerry may sideline US interests in a push for climate cooperation with China.
“International affairs must be conducted through negotiations and discussions, and the future fate of the world must be decided by all countries,” Xi said Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without specifically naming United States. “One or a few countries should not impose their rules on the others, and the world should not be led by the unilateralism of a few countries.”
In a veiled critique of US efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains and halt exports of products such as advanced computer chips, Xi said “any effort to build barriers and decouple goes against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without profiting. ”
“What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said, adding that China would never enter an arms race. “Leading others or meddling in other people’s internal affairs will not support you.
Xi spoke via video to more than 2,000 officials and business executives attending the Boao conference in person in the southern island province of Hainan. World leaders and heads of International Monetary Fund and The United Nations attended the opening ceremony via video link, state media reported.
After canceling the forum last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, China reports that it is open for business with the resumption of the conference, billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the past, officials have used the event to announce major steps to open up the financial system, including the establishment and expansion of the Stock Connect program that links the mainland’s trade with Hong Kong.
China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with US companies in particular. Many U.S. executives participate in the forum, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc, Elon Musk of Tesla Inc, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group Inc and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates.
Climatic issues
A key focus has been placed on all of Beijing’s new climate targets, following pledges from the United States and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by the US climate envoy. John Kerry in Shanghai last week.
Xi did not provide new targets on his willingness to reduce China’s carbon emissions or tackle global climate change. His speech included multiple mentions of the words “green” or “sustainability”, but offered no new promises or suggestions for the path to carbon neutrality.
“We must follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change,” Xi said.
He promised that the Belt and Road Initiative projects would be sustainable and that “green should indeed become the background color of the strategy”.
Xi called for China’s foreign policy strategy to turn green since 2019 amid criticism from environmentalists. About two-thirds of the infrastructure initiative’s funding went to oil, coal and natural gas projects, according to Boston University’s Global Energy Finance database, which tracks data from two banks. public development.
Washington also criticized the Belt and Road plans, saying China’s loans locked poorer countries into “debt traps” while advancing its own strategic goals.
The american president Joe biden will host a virtual climate conference Thursday and Friday with world leaders. Xi will attend the event, Dow Jones reported.
Secretary of State Antony blink said the United States is lagging behind China in the race to seize the opportunities created by climate change. The issue will increasingly be at the center of US foreign policy, but Blinken has vowed that the Biden administration will not let other countries get away with bad practices such as human rights abuses because they are making progress in the fight against climate change.
The argument appears to be aimed at rebutting growing criticism, especially from Republicans, that Kerry may sideline US interests in a push for climate cooperation with China.
Source link