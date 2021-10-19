Xi Jinping cancels recent efforts to shake up business

Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a big gamble in shaking up key industries ahead of a political rally that could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he is starting to brake.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have moved to ease sweeping policies designed to make the economy less dependent on debt, monopolies and fossil fuels. While Beijing’s edicts have chastised Chinese business elites, they have also started to show signs of hitting ordinary citizens with higher electricity bills, lost savings, and – if the economy continues to struggle – potentially less. jobs.

Premier Li Keqiang expressed caution a week ago, saying China needs to rethink the pace of the country’s energy transition as an electricity crisis threatened to keep factories dark and homes without heat during the winter.

On Friday, the central bank finally spoke out on the debt crisis of the China Evergrande group, saying the risks were “controllable” and that lenders should keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly”. This came shortly after Bloomberg reported that financial regulators asked some major banks to speed up mortgage approval in the last quarter.

“China is now facing a confluence of increasing structural headwinds,” said George Magnus, associate researcher at the China Center at the University of Oxford. “Stability and order will be sought above all, but within the framework of a well-defined political agenda. The Party cannot afford to see something like Evergrande or inflation derail.

The hindsight shows the difficult balance Xi faces in reforming the world’s second-largest economy in a way that doesn’t cause too much pain for the country’s 1.4 billion people, about 40 percent of whom only earn 1,000 yuan (155 $) per month on average. Xi’s push for “common prosperity” has underpinned a series of policies aimed at addressing widening inequalities, which pose a long-term threat to the legitimacy of the Communist Party – and, ultimately, its own political future. .

While it’s important for Xi to assert his authority ahead of next month’s plenum and next year’s Party Congress – a twice-decade-long leadership reshuffle in which he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term – Any economic downturn leading to the risk of social unrest weaken its hold on power. Slowing the pace of change in key areas would allow Xi to ease the immediate pressure without altering his broader plans to overhaul China’s economy.

“Serious risks”

“Xi has a low tolerance for outcomes which directly hurt many ordinary Chinese people, as it would create serious risks to political stability and the party’s legitimacy,” said Neil Thomas, Eurasia Group analyst for China and Asia from the North East. “The main stakeholder that Xi is determined to protect above all else is the Communist Party itself. “

The severity of the energy crisis and China’s housing slowdown surprised economists, prompting many to downgrade their forecasts for economic growth for the full year. Third-quarter figures released on Monday showed the challenge: Gross domestic product rose 4.9% year-over-year, up from 7.9% previously reported in the previous quarter. China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock index, one of Asia’s worst performers this year, fell about 1.2%.

While Chinese policymakers have expressed confidence in their ability to meet modest growth targets and have not announced stimulus packages, authorities have recently struggled to calibrate their approach. Last month, Bank of America economists Miao Ouyang and Helen Qiao warned that the credit crunch was “unnecessarily aggressive” and would defeat “the political goal of a healthy and stable housing market.”

At a virtual roundtable last week on the electricity crisis, representatives of European companies in China said their factory managers had received late-night texts from government officials asking them to shut down production the next day. Local authorities, they said, couldn’t tell the difference between companies based on their energy use, instead taking a rigid and one-size-fits-all approach, largely out of fear of angering Beijing.

At the same time, key leaders moved quickly to ease price controls on the sector that had been in place for years in an attempt to alleviate the crisis, which was fueled by a combination of rising global prices of raw materials and overzealous local officials seeking to hit emissions reduction targets. The State Council this month announced that China will increase maximum electricity tariffs and gradually allow all coal-fired electricity to be traded on the open market.

“Impossible to achieve it overnight”

In some ways, the start-stop nature of Xi’s reform push is a built-in feature. The Communist Party’s Qiushi Journal on Friday published a fuller version of one of Xi’s speeches in August, which stressed the need for “gradual and orderly progress” to achieve “common prosperity.”

“It’s impossible to achieve overnight,” Xi said.

The goal, he added, was ultimately to ensure social harmony by growing the middle class and reducing the proportion of rich and poor “to form an olive-shaped distribution structure.” He called for a stronger public sector and an improved social safety net while emphasizing the need for upward mobility and mobilizing “entrepreneurial enthusiasm”.

At one point, he admitted that China still did not understand how it would work exactly: “We have a complete solution to the problem of poverty, but we still have to explore and accumulate experience on the question of knowing. how to get rich.

One of the key aspects of Xi’s plan is to strengthen patriotism, as evidenced by the steps China has taken to assert its claims on Taiwan, an autonomous democracy. Chinese fighter jets carried out a record number of sorties near the main island earlier this month, prompting the United States to denounce Beijing for “provocative military activity.”

At the same time, China is easing tensions with the United States and its allies. Beijing has reacted relatively quietly to reports that a small number of U.S. military advisers have been deployed to Taiwan, and Xi agreed to a virtual summit later this year with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Chinese leader also hosted a summit with the European Union last week later this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently obtained approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday that the government would continue to expand market access for foreign capital.

While China’s use of nationalism shows it needs a “non-economic way to try to promote the legitimacy of the regime,” Xi is currently focusing on stabilizing the economy, according to strategist Matthew Gertken. geopolitics at BCA Research, based in Montreal, which provides macro-research.

“On the current trajectory, there is a clear and current danger of worsening illiquidity, collapsing house prices, crunching credit, financial and economic crisis and socio-political problems,” he said. -he declares. “These results may ultimately be inevitable, but the regime will first moderate policy in an attempt to avoid them.”