Xi Jinping calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday that reunification with Taiwan must and will take place peacefully, despite increased threats from China to attack the island.

Xi spoke at an official celebration in the Beijing People’s Grand Palace, which largely focused on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue ruling China as the country gains power and influence.

“The reunification of the nation must be achieved and will certainly be achieved,” Xi said. “Peaceful reunification is most in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including the compatriots of Taiwan. “

The celebration was in honor of the 110th anniversary of the Chinese Revolution of 1911 which led to the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China led by Sun Yat-sen. October 10 is celebrated in Taiwan as a National Day, and Xi’s speech addressed common aspirations for a unified future, despite the stark differences between China’s authoritarian one-party system and Taiwan’s vibrant multi-party democracy.

Xi’s remarks came just days after the Chinese military sent a record number of military aircraft flying to Taiwan in exercises that the Autonomous Island described as a threat. In four days, starting last week, the People’s Liberation Army flew fighter jets, bombers and early warning planes 149 times towards Taiwan, the largest maneuver involving 52 planes at a time.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 amid civil war, with the then-ruling Nationalist Party fleeing to the island as Mao Zedong’s communists rose to power on the mainland.

Taiwan has been autonomous since then, but its sovereignty has been denied by Beijing, which refused to give up the option of using force to bring the island under its control. Beijing has also sought to isolate Taiwan internationally by excluding it from the United Nations and other international organizations and opposing official contacts between its government and nations that recognize China, especially the United States, which are legally bound to regard the threats against Taipei as a matter of “serious concern.”

“Taiwanese separatism is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the homeland,” Xi added, saying those who advocate independence would be “doomed by history”.