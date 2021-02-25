World
Xi Jinping brags about China’s ‘miracle’ in poverty reduction – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese president Xi Jinping said on Thursday that his country had achieved the “human miracle” of eliminating extreme poverty, although questions continue to surround Communist Partythe complaint criteria.
In a lavish ceremony in Beijing, Xi awarded medals to officials of rural communities, some wearing traditional clothing belonging to ethnic minorities, and pledged to share this “Chinese example” with other developing countries.
“No other country can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” Xi said.
“A human miracle has been created that will go down in history.”
Last year, China claimed it had achieved its long-standing goal of raising all of its residents above a poverty line of $ 2.30 in daily income.
It is slightly above the world BankLower threshold of $ 1.90, but lower than recommended for high income countries.
World Bank says China has lifted over 800 million people out of extreme poverty since turning to market reforms in the 1970s, after decades of ill-advised Maoist state planning and campaigns that had stifled the economy.
China “is now providing aid to developing countries” which are still struggling with poverty, Xi said.
In 2015, Xi pledged to eradicate extreme poverty by 2020, a pillar of the Communist Party’s goal of building a “moderately prosperous society” by the 100th anniversary of its founding later this year.
Before the deadline, the government poured billions of yuan into infrastructure such as roads and modern apartment buildings, and offered tax incentives and subsidies to poor rural communities.
The standard of living in China has indeed radically changed since the 1970s, with hundreds of millions of living consumer lifestyles that past generations could not have imagined.
But Beijing’s claims have sparked skepticism.
Critics have pointed to the relatively low poverty line, allegations of corruption cases linked to anti-poverty funds, and perennial questions about whether official data is being massed to achieve political goals of parties.
