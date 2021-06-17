Xi chooses Vice Premier Liu He to oversee chip production in China – Bloomberg

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) – Vice Premier Liu He, China’s economic czar, has been asked to lead the development of the production of so-called third-generation chips and lead the formulation of political support for the technology, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing sources.

Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to breakthroughs in traditional chip making, Bloomberg said, citing one of the sources he did not name.

Liu, a confidant of President Xi Jinping, already has a huge portfolio ranging from economics to finance. He has also been the chief negotiator of the China-U.S. Trade negotiations since the days of former US President Donald Trump.

About $ 1,000 billion in government funding has been set aside under the technology initiative, part of which will be used by central and local governments to jointly invest in a series of third-generation chip projects, reported Bloomberg.

The State Council and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the US Senate approved a broad set of laws aimed at boosting the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, sparking outrage from China, which has objected to being portrayed as an enemy. American “imaginary”.

The measure authorizes around $ 190 billion for provisions to bolster U.S. technology and research – and would separately approve spending of $ 54 billion to increase U.S. production and research in semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $ 2 billion dedicated to chips used by car manufacturers who have experienced massive shortages and caused significant production cuts. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)