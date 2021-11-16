Xi and Biden begin first meeting in months amid mounting tension

Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have started their first bilateral meeting.

The two are meeting by videoconference at a time when relations between the two countries deteriorate on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Beijing’s treatment of predominantly Muslim Uyghurs in the far west region of Xinjiang.

Biden began the virtual meeting by saying that they have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that the relationship between China and the United States does not degenerate into open conflict.

Xi said the two countries face multiple challenges together and need to increase communication and cooperation.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that Taiwan is a key point of contention between the two countries. China claims the island, an autonomous democracy of more than 23 million people, like its own.

The meeting is expected to last several hours. Biden and Xi have already had phone conversations.