Wyoming GOP censors Rep. Liz Cheney for impeachment vote

In the weeks following the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors announced criminal charges against more than 175 people – less than a quarter of those involved in the melee, but enough to paint a rough picture of the crowd and the sprawling survey. in his actions. At least 21 of those charged to date had links to militant groups and militias, court documents and other records show. At least 22 said they were current or former members of the military. Over a dozen were clear supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory. But a majority expressed few organizing principles, apart from a fervent belief in the false claim that President Donald Trump had been re-elected. The accused came from at least 39 states, as far as Hawaii. At least three were state or local officials and three were police officers. Some were business owners; others were unemployed or earning a living as conservative social media figures. Many made comments hinting at the revolution and violence, while others said the protests were largely peaceful. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter A New York Times review of federal affairs through the end of January suggests that many of the horde were likely disorganized, but some groups and individuals did come to the events of January 6 formed. and prepared for battle. The first charges set the stage for those to come as the Justice Department promises to prosecute even those accused of tortious trespassing and also devotes resources to more serious crimes, like conspiracy and homicide. 11 were charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors said some of those involved in the riot could face seditious conspiracy charges, which requires proof that the rioters were planning to use force to oppose the authority of the state government- United or to hinder the execution of its laws. Such cases are complex because they require proof not only of planning but also of intention, and no such charges have yet been laid. The few conspiracy charges the government has already made provide clues as to how these investigations might develop. Two cases of conspiracy charges appear to be limited in scope, including one involving two friends from Texas who posted photos of themselves on Facebook on Capitol Hill with the caption “You want to steal our election and not hear us in court?” Good! Now you will hear our civil unrest! and a mother and son recognized from photos with son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, wearing zippered handcuffs. But other larger cases involving conspiracy charges cite the involvement of two major right-wing groups: the Oath Keepers militia and the Proud Boys, a nationalist organization. In both cases, prosecutors have already referred to other unnamed participants who they say were involved, suggesting that the number of conspiratorial defendants is likely to increase. “Like a traditional criminal case, you grow through the organization,” said Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey attorney and attorney general who has frequently criticized Trump. At least 21 have possible links to militant groups. More than 10% of those now facing federal charges have expressed their allegiance or affinity for militant groups, according to court records or other documents such as video footage of group events. Some are in leadership roles, while others are described by prosecutors as wearing their group’s paraphernalia or discussing their plans to attend the January 6 protests with members. Four members of the Proud Boys were recently charged with conspiracy. Seven other people with possible links to the group were arrested and publicly charged in January, including one of the group’s leaders, Joseph Randall Biggs. On Wednesday, the Justice Department indicted another Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean, and others are known to have been near Capitol Hill during the riot. The Times based its analysis on charges that were made public until Jan.31, so those people were not included. Three people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia have been charged with conspiracy to interfere with law enforcement officials and obstruct congressional proceedings. Two others who have shown affinity for the group face further federal charges. Several other people wearing the group’s insignia or moving in concert with them appear in crowd videos but have not been charged. Followers of other groups, such as the Three Percenters, were also in attendance on January 6, as were people who have publicly aligned with white supremacist organizations like the Patriot Front. While the vast majority of those who stormed the Capitol may not have promised to belong to such groups, some have adopted related language and imagery, showing a hand sign of ” white power ”in photos or by wearing clothing with combat badges or Holocaust mockery. Although organized groups may have played an important role in the attack, most of those identified so far were more weakly affiliated. This in part reflects the slower development of conspiracy accusation cases, but it is also consistent with the radicalization patterns of the far-right in recent years, said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation. Lab at American University. . “The majority appear to be individuals who are not card-carrying members of particular groups,” she said. “There is nothing they identify with except a global set of ideologies and misinformation.” At least 22 are current or former military personnel. Veterans and the military appear to have been overrepresented in the crowd that stormed the Capitol: of 176 people indicted in Federal Court, at least 22 claim some sort of military experience. Militant and militia groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are known to recruit and attract military personnel, who often hold conservative views. “You see people on the riot videos clearly using tactical training, and this is relevant to some potential charges, if you made a plan and treated it like it was a military operation,” he said. said Emily Berman, a law professor at the University of Houston who focuses on national laws related to national security. “But I think it’s also potentially problematic if you have people charged with serving the country or enforcing the law who have those views and act on them.” At least 13 QAnon beliefs expressed. A majority of those arrested so far have adopted some belief in disinformation, at a minimum the idea that the election was stolen from Trump, or that Vice President Mike Pence could change the outcome of the certification of the vote. January 6th. At least 13 of them who have been charged at the federal level have expressed a clear affiliation with QAnon, according to court documents and confirmed social media accounts. General conspiracy theory argues, among other things, that Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles and that Trump is secretly fighting to bring them to justice. Due to the sprawling and amorphous nature of QAnon theories, the number of obvious adherents is almost certainly an undercount of those in the group who have at least some of the opinions, who have mingled with more mainstream conservative rhetoric. QAnon’s supporters were among the most prominent figures in the crowd, wearing clothing and carrying signs to emphasize their beliefs. Christine Priola, a school occupational therapist from Ohio, brought a sign to the Senate that read “Children are crying for justice.” Legal experts have said that even a sincere belief in election conspiracy theories is unlikely to be a successful defense strategy. “I don’t care what you think, you know you’re not supposed to break into the Capitol,” Berman said. How the Federal Charges Break Up The majority of the charges so far are for violations such as trespassing or disorderly conduct, or obstructing congressional proceedings. Many of these misdemeanors are misdemeanors. “We try to find the most easily provable case” to quickly file a criminal complaint, said Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia. Authorities moved quickly to arrest those who brazenly posted internet videos of themselves committing crimes, or whose footage had become iconic symbols of the riot: a man carrying a Confederate flag across the streets. Congress rooms; another who put his feet on a desk in the offices of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi; a third who stood on the floor of the Senate shirtless, wearing a painted face, headdress and horns. But slowly more complex allegations emerged as well. More than 40 people face more serious charges such as obstructing a law enforcement officer, weapons violations or the theft of government property. These include people arrested outside Capitol Park with weapons such as rifles and Molotov cocktails, and others accused of uttering threats against members of their own families and officials. Congress. A man has been charged with a federal felony over threats to kill Pelosi and local violations in Washington, DC, after federal agents said they found a Glock pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of cartridges in his trailer. More than two dozen defendants are charged with the most serious crimes to date – assaulting an officer or conspiring with others in the attack on Capitol Hill. These cases include a Marine Corps veteran who brought a hockey stick to the protest and is accused of using it to beat a policeman on the Capitol steps, as well as a Connecticut man seen on video pinning a agent bleeding at a door with a riot. shield. Such cases are sure to increase, as investigators put pressure on those already in custody and determine who killed Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Hill police officer, and who planted homemade bombs on nearby buildings. As of Jan.31, federal prosecutors have revealed charges against more than a dozen additional people, who were not included in the Times analysis. Justice Department officials said they expected the number of people charged to increase geometrically in the days and weeks to come. – NOTES: All 176 people examined in this article had federal charges laid and unsealed as of January 31. Congressional intrusion and disruption includes illegal entry, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of official procedures. SOURCES: Court documents in federal cases identified by the US Department of Justice as being related to the events at the United States Capitol on January 6; Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the extremism program at George Washington University; public video, images, documents and social media.