Wuhan wet market is probably the source of the Covid-19 pandemic: WHO delegation to China – Times of India
BEIJING: The Wuhan wet market is still the most likely hypothesis of the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to members of a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation to China.
Zoologist Dr Peter Daszak, president of the NGO EcoHealth Alliance which works in the zoonoses field, said the team had identified a viable conduit between the Wuhan wet market and regions where the closest relatives of Covid-19 are found in bats, Evening Standard reported.
“It provides a link and a route through which these viruses could convincingly spread from wildlife to people or animals raised in the area and then shipped to the market by some means,” he said.
Daszak said the theory that the virus had entered domestic or farm animals and entered the Wuhan market was the scenario considered most likely by scientists at the WHO and their Chinese counterparts.
Scientists said they found no evidence to support theories that the disease had leaked from Wuhan’s three virology labs and that they had access to all three, Evening Standard reported.
Four scientists who joined the mission a month earlier this year said they had found no evidence to support theories that the outbreak was caused by an accidental lab leak.
At a press conference last month, Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission in Wuhan, made four hypotheses about how the virus spreads but reiterated that “the hypothesis of a laboratory incident is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population. “.
“Our initial results suggest that introduction by an intermediate host species is the most likely route of passage and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research … The results suggest that a laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely low likely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population, ”said the WHO expert.
The WHO findings have been criticized by the United States, raising concerns about the possibility of Chinese government interference in the recent WHO investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan.
“We are deeply concerned about how the initial findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them,” said Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser.
