WTA questions email allegedly from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

The WTA chief says a hard-to-believe email posted by state media is from Peng, who disappeared after accusing a senior official of sexual assault.

The President of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) questioned the authenticity of an email published by Chinese state media in which tennis star Peng Shuai said she was “resting at home “and that an allegation of sexual assault was” not true “.

Peng has not been seen since she accused a senior official of sexual assault earlier this month.

WTA Chief Steve Simon said the email, which was shared on state media on Wednesday and sent to the WTA, heightened his concern for the player.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to him,” Simon said in a statement.

The email, shared by state television channel CGTN with no date, header or signature, began: “Hello everyone, this is Peng Shuai” and said it had not confirmed. or checked out “recent news” about it on the WTA website.

“The news in this release, including the sexual assault allegation, is not true,” he said. “I just got a rest at home and everything is fine.”

Peng revealed in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former deputy prime minister had forced her to have sex with him despite repeated refusals. The post was deleted from his verified account on Weibo, one of China’s major social media platforms, and Chinese state-controlled media removed all reporting on the case.

The WTA took up the allegation the following week, urging authorities to treat the allegation “with the utmost seriousness.”

The email shared by CGTN, allegedly sent by Peng Shuai to the President and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Steve Simon [CGTN/Twitter via Reuters]

Other players have also spoken, including Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka.

In a Twitter post – under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai – Osaka wrote: “I don’t know if you’ve been following the news, but I was recently informed that another tennis player was missing shortly after revealing that she had been sexually assaulted. Censorship is never acceptable at any cost.

Peng, 35, alleged in her now deleted post that Zhang Gaoli had forced her to have sex despite her repeated refusals after playing tennis three years ago. Zhang, now 75, was Deputy Prime Minister from 2013 until his retirement five years later, and a member of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party.

Simon said he made several attempts to reach Peng, a former prominent doubles player who won titles at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, through “many forms of communication”, but without success.

“Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely without coercion or intimidation from any source,” he said in the statement. “His allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated transparently and without censorship. Women’s voices must be heard and respected, not censored or dictated. “

Peng’s indictment is the first against a senior government official since the #MeToo movement briefly emerged in China in 2018.

Responding to a question during Wednesday’s daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he had no knowledge of Peng’s situation.

“Do you think the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry is omnipotent? Zhao told a reporter. “I suggest you ask the relevant authorities the relevant question. “