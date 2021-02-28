WRAPUP 3-Burmese police crack down on protests for day two

(Overhauls with police take action to break up protests)

* The demonstrators start to gather again; deployed police

* UN envoy says he will fight

* Hundreds of people arrested in Saturday’s crackdown

February 28 (Reuters) – Burmese police threw stun grenades and fired into the air on Sunday to disperse opponents of the military regime, supporting a large-scale crackdown launched the day before when security forces arrested hundreds of people in the city and quotes across the country.

The action to end the protests came after state television announced Myanmar’s UN envoy sacked for betraying the country after urging the UN to use “all means necessary To reverse the February 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu. Kyi.

Myanmar was plunged into chaos when the military seized power and arrested Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in the November election her party won in a slide of ground.

The coup, which blocked Myanmar’s progress towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and drew condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

Police were out in force again at a main protest site in Yangon city early on Sunday as hundreds of protesters, many in protective gear, began to gather, a witness said. .

The police acted quickly to separate the groups.

“The police threw stun grenades at us,” protester Myint Myat, 29, said.

“We had to run and hide but I’m going to come out because today is very important. If we all go out, they won’t be able to win.”

Police in Mandalay Second City fired guns into the air, trapping protesting medical staff at a city hospital, a doctor said over the phone.

Police and the spokesperson for the ruling military council were unavailable for comment.

Saturday sparked unrest in cities across the country, with police working forcefully to crush protests, firing tear gas, setting off stun grenades and firing into the air.

The story continues

Uniformed police officers and plainclothes security guards attacked some people with batons, witnesses said.

A woman was shot and wounded in the central town of Monwya, according to 7Day News and an emergency worker. 7Day and two other media organizations previously reported that she was killed.

Junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the authorities were using minimal force. Nonetheless, at least three protesters died during the days of unrest. The military said a policeman was killed in the unrest.

State television MRTV said more than 470 people were arrested in all. He said police gave warnings before using stun grenades to disperse people.

Several journalists were among the detainees, their media organizations and colleagues said.

‘INSTILE FEAR’

Young activist Esther Ze Naw said people were struggling to overcome fear of the military they had lived with for so long.

“This fear will only grow if we continue to live with it and the people who create the fear know it. Obviously they are trying to instill fear in us by making us run and hide,” she said. .

“We cannot accept this.”

Saturday’s violence came after Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of Suu Kyi’s government and called for help to end the coup of state.

MRTV television said he was fired in accordance with civil service rules for “betraying the country” and “abusing the power and responsibilities of an ambassador”.

However, the United Nations has not officially recognized the junta as Myanmar’s new government.

The ambassador vowed to keep fighting.

“I have decided to fight back for as long as possible,” Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was shocked by the Ambassador’s “act of courage”, adding on Twitter: “It is time for the world to respond to this courageous call with action “.

Myanmar generals have traditionally ignored diplomatic pressure. They promised to hold a new election but did not set a date.

Suu Kyi’s party and supporters have said the outcome of the November vote must be respected.

Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during the military regime. She faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and violating a natural disaster law by violating coronavirus protocols.

The next hearing in his case is set for Monday. (Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Robert Birsel; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Christopher Cushing)