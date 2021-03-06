WRAPUP 1-UN envoy calls for action against Burmese junta over bloodshed

March 6 (Reuters) – The UN special envoy for Myanmar called on the UN Security Council to take action against the ruling junta after the killings of protesters who continued to challenge security forces during protests against last month’s coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew and arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with daily protests and strikes that stifled business and crippled the nation. administration.

More than 50 protesters have been killed according to the United Nations – at least 38 on Wednesday alone. Protesters demand the release of Suu Kyi and respect for the November elections, which her party won in a landslide, but which the military rejected.

“How much more can we allow the Burmese army to get away with?” Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said Friday during a closed-door meeting of 15 members of the UN Security Council, according to a copy of her remarks seen by Reuters.

“It is essential that this council be resolute and coherent in order to warn the security forces and stand firmly with the people of Myanmar, in favor of the clear results of the November elections.”

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

The military said it was held back in stopping the protests, but said it would not allow them to threaten stability.

On Saturday, in the southern city of Dawei, protesters chanted “Democracy is our cause” and “Revolution must prevail”. Protesters were also gathering in the largest city, Yangon.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets at times, vowing to continue the action in a country that spent nearly half a century under military rule until the democratic reforms of 2011 which were halted by the coup d ‘State.

“Political hope has started to shine. We cannot lose the momentum of the revolution,” protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung wrote on Facebook. “Those who dare to fight will have the victory. We deserve the victory.”

At least one man was killed by security forces during protests on Friday. A National League for Democracy (NLD) official of Suu Kyi and his teenage nephew were also stabbed to death by military supporters, local media reported.

OUTRAGE

The killing of protesters sparked international outrage.

“The use of violence against the people of Myanmar must stop now,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a tweet, calling for the release of Suu Kyi and other detainees and the restoration of democracy.

The United States and some other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and UN independent human rights investigator on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, has called for a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions.

But in an effort to preserve the council’s unity on Myanmar, diplomats said sanctions are unlikely to be considered anytime soon as such measures would likely be opposed by China and Russia, which have veto powers.

“All parties must show calm and restraint,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said, according to remarks released after the UN meeting. “We don’t want to see instability or even chaos in Myanmar.”

The military seized power over allegations of fraud in last year’s election that were rejected by the electoral commission. He has promised to hold a new election on an unspecified date.

The plan is being rejected by protesters and by a group representing lawmakers elected in the last election which has started making statements on behalf of a rival civilian administration.

On Friday, he listed four demands – the end of the junta, the release of detainees, democracy and the abolition of the 2008 constitution that left significant political representation and control in the hands of the military.

Instead, he said Myanmar should have a federal constitution – a call to ethnic groups in the border regions of the country who have grown angered under the rule of the Bamar majority both under the military and the party of Suu Kyi.

Thousands of people gathered in south-eastern Karen state on Friday, accompanied by fighters from the National Karen Union (KNU), one of the ethnic armed groups engaged in protracted wars.

During the rally – the strongest indication to date of support for the anti-coup movement of one of the country’s myriad ethnic armed groups – KNU troops launched the popularized three-finger salute. by protesters and distributed bottled water.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)