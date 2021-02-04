Would Biden’s $ 1,400 stimulus checks boost the US economy?

As President Joe Biden still tries to strike a bipartisan deal for a new round of COVID-19 humanitarian aid, Democratic Senators in the United States Congress are also laying the groundwork to approve his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. dollars without reaching a compromise with the Republicans.

The negotiations are the latest chapter in the ongoing US stimulus saga that has left millions of unemployed Americans and struggling small businesses guessing what will happen next.

One item that has sparked much debate: the $ 1,400 stimulus checks that Biden offered to send directly to Americans.

How would those cash payments, and all the other financial lifelines in Biden’s plan, actually impact the world’s largest economy?

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania this week released a detailed analysis to answer these questions. It is part of Penn Wharton’s budget model, which describes itself as a “sandbox” where policy ideas can be tested. Here is what they found.

What would Biden’s plan actually do for ordinary people like me?

TL; DR: Send them money to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis – and expand tax credits that would allow them to keep more money in their pockets. These are the most expensive items. Other notable items include helping the hungry and those struggling to pay their rent. The plan also calls on Congress to increase the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour (the federal minimum wage is currently $ 7.25)

It is estimated that 30 to 40 million Americans could be at risk of deportation when moratoria expire, exacerbating the already severe public health crisis of COVID-19 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Money in my pocket sounds good. How much are we talking about here?

For those unemployed, the plan would increase the federal weekly top-up for state unemployment benefits from $ 300 to $ 400, and increase child and income tax credits so that more people are eligible. .

It would also give a stimulus check of $ 1,400 to every eligible person – including children and dependent adults.

Why is it called a “stimulus” control?

Because the idea is that people get the check and spend the money right away. This stimulates economic activity, given that consumer spending is responsible for about two-thirds of US economic growth.

Would the checks for $ 1,400 therefore be a major stimulus?

Not according to researchers at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Their analysis suggests that the proposed relief payments of $ 1,400 “will produce only small stimulating effects.” Indeed, they estimate that 73% of direct cash transfers would go directly to household savings.

Simply put, Americans will choose to save rather than spend their stimulus checks.

Does everyone get the full $ 1,400?

No. The benefit is being phased out for people earning more than $ 75,000 per year and couples earning $ 150,000.

So who would benefit most from these controls?

According to Penn Wharton’s model, 99% of households in the bottom 80% of incomes – including 100% of households in the bottom 40% – would be eligible for direct aid, including stimulus checks, an extension of credit to child tax and / or expansion. the earned income tax credit.

How would this help the less well-off households?

Penn Wharton researchers found that for those in the bottom 20% of the income distribution, stimulus checks combined with tax credit expansion “would increase after-tax income by more than 50%.” . It’s a huge impact.

How much is all this going to cost taxpayers?

That’s the thing – it’s not cheap. Penn Wharton researchers estimate that direct payments and expanding tax credits would cost U.S. taxpayers a total of $ 595 billion in 2021.

Stimulus checks would be $ 477 billion of that. And they estimate that $ 348 billion from that stimulus check would go into people’s savings accounts.

The United States already has a huge budget deficit, and the latest stimulus bill has pushed it to over $ 3 trillion.

Can the United States foot the bill?

Republicans argue that the United States simply cannot afford Biden’s plan. They came up with a much smaller stimulus package worth $ 618 billion.

Does the Republican plan include stimulus checks?

Yes, but they would be smaller – $ 1,000 instead of Biden’s $ 1,400 – and only lower incomes would qualify.

Is a $ 618 billion package enough to help the economy?

Democrats – including Biden’s new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – say the Republicans’ package is not enough. They argue that the economy would have recovered from the Great Recession sooner if Congress hadn’t been so stingy with stimulus in 2009, and that careful thinking could now prolong the pandemic’s rebound.

“The benefits of acting now – and acting big – will far outweigh the costs in the long run,” Yellen said on a call with a bipartisan group of mayors Wednesday.

What are smart people saying about Penn Wharton?

Penn Wharton’s analysis estimates that Biden’s entire $ 1.9 trillion plan would increase the United States’ gross domestic product (GDP – the value of all goods and services produced by the economy) by 0 , 6% compared to the baseline this year.

But all that debt will eventually catch up with the United States – and reduce GDP in 2022 by 0.2% and GDP in 2040 by 0.3%.

Unemployment has remained stubbornly high almost a year after the start of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States [File: Elise Amendola/AP Photo]

So what is the economic situation of Americans today?

Consider this: 22 million Americans were laid off last year at the start of the pandemic.

By December, only around 12 million of those jobs had been recovered. That still leaves 10 million jobs for the economy in the hole. And at 6.7 percent, the unemployment rate is almost twice the level it was just before the pandemic hit the United States last year.

It is brutal. Are some workers harder hit than others?

Yes. Low-wage workers in the service sector, as well as African and Latin American workers and women, have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Is everyone struggling?

No. Wall Street has hit record highs recently, and people who own assets – like homes and equity portfolios – have generally better, just like white collar workers who were able to keep their jobs by working from home.

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have made it clear that they believe $ 1.9 trillion is needed to get the United States back on economic track [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

In short, is Biden’s stimulus package good for the economy?

Like everything in America’s deeply polarized political landscape, it depends on who you ask.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published his own predictions Monday, showing that the US economy will grow 4.6% in 2021 after contracting 3.5% in 2020. CBO figures, which do not take into account the stimulus package proposed by Biden, paint a rosier picture than what the office initially predicted.

But CBO’s analysis still doesn’t see U.S. employment returning to pre-pandemic levels before 2024, which is why Yellen says Congress “desperately” needs to act on the next round of stimulus. Stay tuned.