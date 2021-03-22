Worst flooding in Australia in decades stirs concerns over climate change
WINDSOR, Australia – Kelly Miller stood at her doorstep on Monday, watching the water rise inches from the century-old home where she runs an alternative medicine business. The nearby bridge had already sunk in some of Australia’s worst flooding in decades, with a car left in the parking lot.
“It happens very quickly,” she says.
Two massive storms converged over eastern Australia, dumping more than three feet of rain in just five days. In a country that has suffered the worst forest fires in its history Just over a year ago, the Flood became another record – an event once every 50 years, or maybe 100, depending on the rain expected to continue through Tuesday night.
Nearly 20,000 Australians have been forced to evacuate and more than 150 schools have been closed. Storms have swept away a couple’s home on their wedding day, prompted at least 500 rescues and drowned roads from Sydney to the state of Queensland 500 miles north.
Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales resilience commissioner – a new state post formed after last year’s fires – described the event as yet another worsened disaster. Over the past year, huge fires combined into historic hells that burned an area larger than many European countries. This year the thunderstorms merged and hovered, providing enough water to push rivers like the Hawkesbury to their highest level since the 1960s.
Scientists note that both forms of disaster represent the new Australian standard. The country is one of many countries to experience a pattern of intensification – hotter days and extreme heat waves, as well as more extreme rains over short periods of time.
Everything is linked to the warming of the earth, caused by greenhouse gases. Because global temperatures have risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius, or about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, from pre-industrial levels, landscapes are drying out more quickly, producing severe droughts, even as more water vapor rises in the mountains. atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of extreme downpours.
“There is a very strong link between global warming and this increased precipitation,” said Andy Pitman, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Climate Extremes at the University of New South Wales. “There is good scientific evidence to say that extreme rains are becoming more and more extreme due to global warming.”
Australia’s conservative government – very resistant to aggressive action on climate change that could threaten the country’s fossil fuel industry – has yet to make that connection.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered funds for people forced to flee, and several dozen areas have already been declared disaster areas.
“This is another testing period for our country,” he told a Sydney radio station, 2 GB on Monday.
Windsor could become one of the hardest hit places. Over the weekend, the Hawkesbury has risen rapidly over 30 feet and is expected to peak the next day at around 42 feet.
As the rain continued to fall, rescuers in bright orange clad door-to-door through side streets with waist-deep puddles of water where the road plunged.
In and around the historic city center, many businesses near the river remained closed on Monday, with a few sandbags on their doors. The central meeting place appeared to be at the foot of Windsor Bridge, where TV crews and rubber-booted crowds marveled at the view.
Windsor’s new bridge, which opened just a few months ago to replace an older “flood-proof” bridge, was completely submerged.
It was built 10 feet taller than the bridge it replaced, but the river ran through it as if it didn’t exist. A flashing red light atop a buried yellow excavator offered the only clue of the old bridge, or what had once been solid ground.
Cameron Gooch, 46, a diesel mechanic from a nearby town, said he saw huge trees rolling down the river towards the coast a day earlier. The water seemed to have slowed down, he said, becoming a giant tub with water held in place and slowly rising from tributaries.
“That’s the problem,” he said. “It’s just going to keep piling up.”
A few yards away, Rebecca Turnbull, the curator of Howe House, a house and museum built in 1820, put handwritten notes on the furniture that would need to be removed if the water rose a few more yards.
She pointed to a line on the door of a room that smelled of damp old wood.
“This is where the water came in in 1867,” she says.
Like many others in Windsor, she said she doubted the river would reach such a high level this time around. But it didn’t bring much comfort to those closer to the rising brown mud.
Rachael Goldsworthy, who owns a house and real estate business just behind Ms Miller’s naturopathic clinic – she’s a few feet up the hill side – said she saw a new Mercedes run aground downstream the previous night after a man parked in a small puddle, then walked into a grocery store to buy a roast chicken. In a few minutes, the rising waters took the car away.
On Monday, she tried to help Ms Miller find a few crates of milk – the only defense for some of the heavy furniture that couldn’t be moved.
Inside, Ms Miller and her son collected oils and other items she would normally sell, intending to put them in a truck or storage unit. The antique flowered rug was still dry, and she had taped the toilet to prevent the septic tank from going back up into the house.
She said she didn’t have flood insurance because she couldn’t afford it. So all she could do was learn from YouTube videos on how to deal with a flood.
“We’re trying to figure out how to save what we can,” she said. “We don’t want to lose everything.”
Yan Zhuang contributed reporting from Melbourne, Australia.
