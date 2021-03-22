Worst flooding in Australia in decades stirs concerns over climate change

WINDSOR, Australia – Kelly Miller stood at her doorstep on Monday, watching the water rise inches from the century-old home where she runs an alternative medicine business. The nearby bridge had already sunk in some of Australia’s worst flooding in decades, with a car left in the parking lot.

“It happens very quickly,” she says.

Two massive storms converged over eastern Australia, dumping more than three feet of rain in just five days. In a country that has suffered the worst forest fires in its history Just over a year ago, the Flood became another record – an event once every 50 years, or maybe 100, depending on the rain expected to continue through Tuesday night.

Nearly 20,000 Australians have been forced to evacuate and more than 150 schools have been closed. Storms have swept away a couple’s home on their wedding day, prompted at least 500 rescues and drowned roads from Sydney to the state of Queensland 500 miles north.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales resilience commissioner – a new state post formed after last year’s fires – described the event as yet another worsened disaster. Over the past year, huge fires combined into historic hells that burned an area larger than many European countries. This year the thunderstorms merged and hovered, providing enough water to push rivers like the Hawkesbury to their highest level since the 1960s.