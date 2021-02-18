World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

Teeth of mammoths buried in Siberian permafrost for more than a million years have yielded the oldest DNA ever to be sequenced, shedding light on the genetic past, according to a study published Wednesday.

Researchers said the three specimens, one around 800,000 years old and two over a million years old, provide important information about giant ice age mammals, including ancient heritage. woolly mammoth.

The genomes far exceed the oldest DNA sequenced before – a horse dating from 780,000 to 560,000 years ago.

“This DNA is incredibly old. The samples are a thousand times older than Viking remains and even predate the existence of humans and Neanderthals, ”said Love Dalen, professor of evolutionary genetics at the Center for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm and lead author of the published study. in the review, Nature.

Mammoths were originally discovered in the 1970s in Siberia and held at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

The researchers first dated the specimens geologically, with comparisons to other species, such as small rodents, known to be unique to particular times and found in the same sedimentary layers.

This suggested that two of the mammals were ancient steppe mammoths over a million years old.

The youngest of the trio is one of the first woolly mammoths ever to be found.

DNA puzzle

The researchers also extracted DNA data from tiny powder samples from each mammoth tooth, “essentially like a pinch of salt you would put on your plate,” Dalen said at a media briefing.

A woolly mammoth tusk emerges from the permafrost on central Wrangel Island in northeast Siberia. Analysis of animal teeth yields oldest DNA ever to be sequenced [Love Dalén via AFP]

Although it degraded into very small fragments, scientists were able to sequence tens of millions of chemical base pairs, which make up the strands of DNA and make age estimates from genetic information.

This suggests that the oldest mammoth, named Krestovka, is even older at around 1.65 million years old, while the second, Adycha, is around 1.34 million years old and the youngest Chukochya is 870,000 years old. .

Dalen said the gap for the oldest mammoth could be an underestimate in the DNA dating process, meaning the creature was likely around 1.2 million years old, as evidence suggests geological.

But he said it was possible that the specimen was indeed older and thawed permafrost at some point and then got stuck in a layer of younger sediment.

The DNA fragments were like a jigsaw puzzle with millions of tiny pieces, “much smaller than what you would get from modern, high-quality DNA,” said lead author Tom van der Valk of Science for Life Laboratory at Uppsala University. .

Using a genome from an African elephant, a modern parent of the mammoth, as a template for their algorithm, the researchers were able to reconstruct parts of the mammoth genomes.

The study found that the older Krestovka mammoth represents a previously unknown genetic line, which the researchers say diverged from other mammoths around two million years ago and was ancestral to those who colonized America. North.

The study also traced the lineage of the million-year-old Steppe mammoth Adycha to Chukochya and other more recent woolly mammoths.

He found genetic variants associated with life in the Arctic, such as hairiness, thermoregulation, fat deposits and cold tolerance in the older specimen, suggesting that mammoths were already hairy long before the emergence of the woolly mammoth.

Giants of the Ice Age

Siberia has alternated between dry and cold conditions of the Ice Age and hot and humid periods.

Now climate change is melting the permafrost and revealing more specimens, Dalen said, although increased precipitation could mean the remains are washed away.

He said new technology means it may be possible to sequence even older DNA from remains found in permafrost, which is 2.6 million years old.

Researchers are keen to look at creatures such as the ancestors of moose, muskox, wolf and lemmings, to shed light on the evolution of modern species.

“Genomics was pushed back into deep time by the ice age giants,” said Alfred Roca, professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois, in a commentary published in Nature.

“The small mammals around them could soon have their day.”