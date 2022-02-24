World reaction to Putin’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Russian media reported quoting President Putin had given approval to a ‘special military operation’ in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operations” in eastern Ukraine has been swiftly condemned by several nations.

The authorization by Putin was made at the same time as the United Nations Security Council met late on Wednesday for its second emergency meeting this week to urge de-escalation and return to diplomatic talks.

Russian media reported quoting Putin he had given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its “help”.

Here is how the world is reacting:

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin had “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and that peaceful cities were “under strikes”.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” he tweeted.

A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine

United States

President Joe Biden has condemned Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine while promising that his country and its allies “will hold Russia accountable”.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a “blatant breach of international law” that “cannot be justified by anything”.

United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s actions, telling Putin to “bring your troops back to Russia”.

“In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact cannot even foresee. ”

UNSC members are seen during an emergency meeting on the Ukraine-Russia situation at the UN headquarters in New York, US

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson tweeted.