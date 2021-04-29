World press freedom in a time of estrangement

CANBERRA, Australia, April 29 (IPS) – May 3 is World Press Freedom Day. This is part of a series of IPS reports and opinion pieces focused on media freedom around the world. Edmund Burke called the press the fourth estate, the fourth pillar of democracy, with a watchdog role on the three remaining pillars – the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. . In an ideal world, this fourth state would have unhindered access to the other three pillars so that citizens can be kept informed at all times. This freedom was designed to be so sacrosanct that many countries included it as a fundamental right, for example, the US Constitution enshrined it as the Very First Amendment.

Although this is the ideal situation, even under the best of circumstances, press freedom has faced considerable challenges. The traditional newspaper is threatened by shrinking readership and concentration of ownership and control, implying that profitable markets will be served first, viz. global audience or at best national. There has been a considerable void in reporting, especially on issues affecting local people. Other forms of media are unable to fill the void. Television combines news and entertainment – infotainment – and traditional radio has been overwhelmed by satellite radios. Local issues are neglected, and many local media, including newspapers, television and radio stations, face dire conditions. There has been a steady increase in media concentration over the past decades https://theconversation.com/factcheck-is-australias-level-of-media-ownership-concentration-one-of-the-highest-in -the- world-68437

At the same time, the emergence and now overwhelming dominance of social media and the Internet has given rise to a strong proliferation of media. Many of these are motivated by pure motivation for short-term profit and are difficult to regulate. All of these forms of media are facilitated by the frictionless distribution enabled by the Internet and the disruptive effects of digital transformation. There is no shortage of people active on social and regular media, including some who should be better informed, who, when forming an opinion on an issue, will come to their preferred conclusion first and then will come back to selectively choose the evidence to support their conclusion. The world is still waiting for a business model that pays for precise content at competitive rates. Information overload makes it difficult for people to exercise discretion in absorbing information, so that the main goal of press freedom, namely to keep citizens informed at all times, is denied. Nonetheless, in many countries with heavily distorted ownership models of traditional media, social media has provided a breath of fresh air and independence, especially when elements of the mainstream media are themselves accused of conduct and abuse. inappropriate reporting.

This point brings us to the question of the urgent challenges facing journalism and press freedoms. https://orca.cf.ac.uk/94201/1/DG_FoJ-Risks%20Threats%20and%20Opportunities_JJ.pdf

The first concerns personalized news feeds. Facebook and Twitter have created cultures of maximum tribalism and endless personalization. Users can isolate themselves in self-created realities while taking part in the collective expression of tribal outrage that often seems baffling from the outside. Of particular concern is that such personalization can shape the opinions of a large number of people. Second, the 24-hour news cycle forces journalists to publish articles without proper fact-checking. Even the supposedly responsible media have had to remove articles due to the lack of proper oversight. This leads to deeper concern. While the privilege of helping citizens form opinions on key public issues rests with journalists, there is an implicit responsibility that the information and analysis provided by the journalist is accurate and verifiable. This does not always seem to be the case. Indeed, some journalists have been accused of disseminating “fake news” by pursuing their own agendas in the exercise of their vocation. There have been well-known examples of traditional and social media carrying out political advocacy activities. The distinction between “news” and “opinions” has collapsed in many cases and citizens are often ill-equipped to discern the difference.

During the ongoing pandemic, another very serious problem has been disrupted. Violence against journalists is an old problem, but the enactment of long closures has led to an explosion of serious domestic violence and mental health problems. It has been described as a pandemic within a pandemic https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2024046

Under ordinary circumstances, the explosion of these national problems would constitute important reporting. However, the foreclosure orders have meant that many such instances around the world go unreported. Obviously, women are the worst victims here. In particular, it has become increasingly difficult for women journalists to report on these issues. It is ironic that although female journalists are the most adept at reporting cases of domestic and sexual violence, they are the ones who have minimal access to victims of such abuse.

Even before the pandemic, journalists – especially women journalists – faced harassment and abuse of several types: https://www.iwmf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/IWMF-Global-Report.pdf

On World Press Freedom Day (May 3), it is necessary to reflect on these and many other questions related to the role of the Fourth Estate. Freedom of the press is invaluable in society. However, as with any other freedom, constant vigilance and action comes at the cost of that freedom. If we want a robust press, this price will have to be paid.

Raghbendra jha, Professor of Economics and Executive Director, Australia South Asia Research Center, Australian National University.

